125th Boston Marathon enlists runners to raise over $27.1M, powered by GivenGain

20,000 runners took to the course

-- n incredible $27.1 million was raised for charities at the historic 125Boston Marathon in October, with over $12.1 million raised through global online crowdfunding pioneer GivenGain, the preferred charity fundraising platform of the Boston Marathon.The $27.1 million is a combined total raised by the organizers' own charity programs: the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) Official Charity Program and the John Hancock Non-Profit Program, as well as other participants, supporters, and partners.The 125th Boston Marathon, held in October, had an in-person field of 20,000 runners from all 50 states and 104 countries take to the course, while another 22,887 joined virtually over the marathon weekend.Despite being held in October instead of on the Boston Marathon's traditional date of the third Monday in April, the average donation was over $134, GivenGain reports. Incredible generosity the world over saw over 89,000 donations come in from 81 countries to Boston Marathon fundraisers."Supporting both physical and virtual participants wherever they happened to be really demonstrated the power of online fundraising,"says Bryan Lively, GivenGain."Fundraisers in Boston and around the world could use the exact same cutting-edge technology to start a fundraiser, reach donors through numerous online and offline channels, and raise money in totally customizable ways while doing what they love.""Charities benefited from consolidated views of all the money raised on their behalf, both online and offline, by all participating runners—many of whom committed to fundraising minimums, managed live stream donations, fundraised in teams and much more.""We're extremely excited to continue this partnership with B.A.A. as we look towards the 126th marathon in April 2022.""We are so grateful to the team at GivenGain for the incredible support they continue to provide to the B.A.A., our charity partners, and the fundraisers,"says Nicole Juri, Director of Development for the Boston Athletic Association. "Throughout the leadup to the Boston Marathon and beyond, we were in constant contact with GivenGain's team of fundraising experts, who created bespoke material for our runners, including webinars, fundraising guides and incentives. We are looking forward to strengthening this partnership as we prepare for the 126th Boston Marathon in 2022."One world. Zero Barriers.Founded in 2001, GivenGain is a not-for-profit technology foundation that started with a simple idea: to enable global philanthropy by providing a platform that simplifies global giving and fundraising. The platform has assisted donors and fundraisers in 194 countries to assist charities in more than 80 countries. We also work with corporates and mass participation sport events in 27 countries, on 5 continents.Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. The 126th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18, 2022. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD $1.4 trillion (US $1.1 trillion) as of September 30, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.