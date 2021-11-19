 
Scottsdale
  Arizona
  United States
November 2021
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Kimberly Vincent, MD

Dr. Vincent discusses vitiligo, a skin disorder with an estimated prevalence between 1.9 million to 2.8 million cases in US adults
By:
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Nov. 23, 2021 - PRLog -- Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) ("Journey Medical") today released a new Journey with the Experts video featuring Kimberly Vincent, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with Knoxville Dermatology Group in Sevierville, Tennessee. Dr. Vincent sits down with Journey Medical to discuss vitiligo, including what it is, why it occurs and how those affected can seek treatment from their local dermatology practice.

According to the Mayo Clinic, vitiligo is a condition that causes patches of skin to lose their pigmentation after pigment-producing cells die or stop functioning. The condition affects people of all skin types and can appear on any part of the body. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Vincent, please visit https://vimeo.com/648727172/4efb2cb4ac.



About Journey with the Experts

Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.

The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit https://journeymedicalcorp.com/.

About Kimberly Vincent, MD

Dr. Vincent is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. She received her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 1994. Dr. Vincent interned in Pediatrics in Charlotte, North Carolina and then completed her dermatology residency as Chief Resident at the Medical College of Georgia. She has been in private practice in middle and east Tennessee since 1998. Although her practice encompasses all general dermatology, Dr. Vincent enjoys performing surgical and cosmetic procedures. She has served as an officer in many medical societies, including the Tennessee Dermatology Society (Past President), Nashville Dermatology Society (Past President) and the Tennessee Women in Medicine (Past President). She holds memberships in the Tennessee Medical Association, Women's Dermatologic Society, Nashville Academy of Medicine and the National Psoriasis Foundation Leaders' Society. For additional information about Dr. Vincent, please visit https://www.knoxderm.com/staff/kimberly-vincent-md/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
ir@jmcderm.com
(781) 652-4500
Email:***@jmcderm.com
Posted By:***@jmcderm.com Email Verified
Tags:Dermatology
Industry:Medical
Location:Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
