Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Kimberly Vincent, MD
Dr. Vincent discusses vitiligo, a skin disorder with an estimated prevalence between 1.9 million to 2.8 million cases in US adults
According to the Mayo Clinic, vitiligo is a condition that causes patches of skin to lose their pigmentation after pigment-producing cells die or stop functioning. The condition affects people of all skin types and can appear on any part of the body. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Vincent, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)
About Kimberly Vincent, MD
Dr. Vincent is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. She received her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 1994. Dr. Vincent interned in Pediatrics in Charlotte, North Carolina and then completed her dermatology residency as Chief Resident at the Medical College of Georgia. She has been in private practice in middle and east Tennessee since 1998. Although her practice encompasses all general dermatology, Dr. Vincent enjoys performing surgical and cosmetic procedures. She has served as an officer in many medical societies, including the Tennessee Dermatology Society (Past President), Nashville Dermatology Society (Past President) and the Tennessee Women in Medicine (Past President). She holds memberships in the Tennessee Medical Association, Women's Dermatologic Society, Nashville Academy of Medicine and the National Psoriasis Foundation Leaders' Society. For additional information about Dr. Vincent, please visit https://www.knoxderm.com/
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
ir@jmcderm.com
(781) 652-4500
