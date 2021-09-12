News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Alexander Doctoroff, DO
Dr. Doctoroff discusses squamous cell carcinoma, the second most common form of skin cancer with an estimated 1.8 million cases diagnosed in the United States each year
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, squamous cell carcinoma is a form of skin cancer that occurs when DNA damage from exposure to ultraviolet radiation or other damaging agents trigger abnormal changes in the squamous cells. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Doctoroff, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Alexander Doctoroff, DO
Dr. Doctoroff is a board-certified dermatologist. He is the past President of the New Jersey Dermatological Society. Dr. Doctoroff is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the world-renowned Columbia University Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he teaches dermatology residents and is on the staff of the St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. In addition to general medical dermatology and skin allergy testing, he specializes in cosmetic dermatology, surgical dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery and anti-aging skin treatments.
Dr. Doctoroff is the recipient of the 2019 NJ Top Doctor award given by NJ Top Docs. Patients honored him with the Compassionate Doctor Award on Vitals.com and the Patient Choice Award on PatientsChoice.org. Dr. Doctoroff is also the recipient of multiple dermatologic awards for excellence, these include the Allergan-AOCD Resident Paper Competition Award, the Stelwagon-Kroll Award, the Dr. Daniel Koprince Educational Award and the Dr. Albert P. Ulrich Research Award. Dr. Doctoroff has authored multiple publications in national dermatologic journals on a variety of topics. Additionally, he is a contributor to a premier resource to dermatologists worldwide, a book entitled "Treatment of Skin Disease", edited by Mark Lebwohl et. al.
Dr. Doctoroff graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 1998. Following a year of residency in Internal Medicine at Brooklyn's Maimonides Medical Center, he completed his dermatological residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2002, where he was ranked first in the nation during his second and third years of residency. He also elected to have additional training in dermatologic research, earning his Master of Science. For additional information about Dr. Doctoroff, please visit https://metropolitanderm.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
