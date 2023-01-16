Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Darshan Vaidya, MD

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.
- Jan. 20, 2023
- PRLog
-- Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)
("Journey Medical") today released a new Journey with the Experts video featuring Darshan Vaidya, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist with Aura Dermatology in Robbinsville, New Jersey. Dr. Vaidya sits down with Journey Medical to discuss alopecia areata, including what it is, why it occurs, and how those affected can seek treatment from their local dermatology practice.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that develops when the body attacks its own hair follicles, causing patchy baldness on the body. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Vaidya, please visit https://vimeo.com/
789082635/f49a91ed9f.About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)
is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions. The company currently markets nine products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
. For additional information about Journey Medical, visit https://journeymedicalcorp.com/
.About Darshan Vaidya, MD, FAAD
Specializing in adult and pediatric dermatology and surgery of the skin, Dr. Vaidya treats patients from infants to the elderly. He performs cosmetic dermatological procedures including skin rejuvenation, microneedling, lasers, Botox, and fillers. Dr. Vaidya believes in providing high-quality care for all his patients and does so with compassion and sensitivity. For additional information about Dr. Vaidya, please visit https://auraderm.com/about/dr-darshan-c-vaidya-md/
