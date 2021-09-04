Anduin Announces it Will Offset 227 Metric Tons of Carbon Emissions

Through its partnership with Green Places to Work, Anduin affirms a commitment to environmental stewardship as the company continues its rapid growth

--Anduin (http://www.anduin.ai), a technology company helping accounting firms streamline their work-to-cash cycle and practice management operations with artificial intelligence (AI), today announces the company has offset 227 metric tons of carbon this year or the equivalent of taking 47 cars off the road permanently. Anduin will accomplish this through a partnership with Green Places (https://www.greenplacestowork.com/), which specializes in helping businesses calculate their carbon footprints, acquire verified carbon credits to offset annual emissions, and implement impactful sustainability plans.This environmentally-focused partnership with Green Places represents a natural synergy for Anduin. The company's Intelligence-Based Billingplatform launched in January 2020 as the accounting profession's first paperless AI work-to-cash cycle management platform, and it helps firms drive measurable ROI and reduce reliance on paper-based back-office processes.In addition to the work Green Places and Anduin will do together to offset Anduin's carbon footprint, the two companies will form a partnership to support accounting firms and other professional services firms with joint solution offerings.Said Anduin's CEO, Justin Adams:For more information, visit www.anduin.ai and www.greenplacestowork.comAnduin helps accounting firms streamline their billing process, speed up their cash flow and delight their clients (without replacing their PM system). Our Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform automates, shortens and improves time-consuming processes like invoice prep, collections and payments, and liberates high-value partners and staff to deliver more to clients and work at the highest end of their license. Benefits to accounting firms include: partners can save time, bill faster, and shed administrative headaches; finance leaders can reduce days-in-AR, speed up client payments, and smooth out cash flow; executives can better protect financial health with predictive insights and controls, and they can improve their firm reputation by offering clients a fast and easy billing experience.Green Places is the first company that enables businesses to offset their carbon footprint and implement sustainability practices quickly and effectively. The company's goal is to make sustainability accessible to all businesses with easy tools and science-backed solutions from climate experts, maximizing environmental impact by pooling resources to combat the climate crisis.