P3iD Technologies and Visioneer announce P3iD ScanBot and P3iD MobileBot solutions for Xerox D70n
P3iD ScanBot and P3iD MobileBot document scanning solutions for the network-attached Xerox D70n scanner offer pull-scanning capability that is ease, secure and effective to capture images into digital workflows
"P3iD has a vision of the future for cloud-hosted distributed capture and workflow automation that very much aligns with Visioneer's vision utilizing the Xerox D70n and Visioneer VAST Network platform," said Walt Thinfen, CEO of Visioneer, Inc., "Working closely with the P3iD team, we are extremely excited to offer complete, end-to-end, secure capture solutions to our valued clients through this strategic partnership."
P3iD ScanBot Cloud solution used with the Xerox D70n network-attached document scanner integrates the TWAIN Direct web services protocol, which allows for the simplicity of 100% zero-footprint 'pull' image capture from only a web browser, without any software installation whatsoever.
Highlights of P3iD ScanBot:
Highlights of P3iD MobileBot:
About Visioneer, Inc.
Visioneer, Inc. is a leader in integrated document capture solutions, accelerating digital transformation for business and government clients. Offering a broad range of software-enabled hardware products, Visioneer's intelligent scanning software technology helps customers to improve workflows and increase productivity by unlocking the valuable information trapped in paper. Visioneer is a Xerox licensee, licensed to build, sell and support stand-alone document scanners. Learn more at https://www.visioneer.com and https://www.xeroxscanners.com.
Contact
P3iD Media Relations
***@p3idtech.com
