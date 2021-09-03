 
News By Tag
* Twain Direct
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2021
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

P3iD Technologies and Visioneer announce P3iD ScanBot and P3iD MobileBot solutions for Xerox D70n

P3iD ScanBot and P3iD MobileBot document scanning solutions for the network-attached Xerox D70n scanner offer pull-scanning capability that is ease, secure and effective to capture images into digital workflows
By:
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sept. 8, 2021 - PRLog -- P3iD Technologies Inc. and Visioneer, Inc., both leading companies focused on delivering secure cloud solutions for distributed document capture and workflow automation, are pleased to announce two new revolutionary 'pull-scan' solutions for the network-attached Xerox® D70n Scanner; P3iD ScanBot for web browser capture and P3iD MobileBot for mobile device capture.

"P3iD has a vision of the future for cloud-hosted distributed capture and workflow automation that very much aligns with Visioneer's vision utilizing the Xerox D70n and Visioneer VAST Network platform," said Walt Thinfen, CEO of Visioneer, Inc., "Working closely with the P3iD team, we are extremely excited to offer complete, end-to-end, secure capture solutions to our valued clients through this strategic partnership."

P3iD ScanBot Cloud solution used with the Xerox D70n network-attached document scanner integrates the TWAIN Direct web services protocol, which allows for the simplicity of 100% zero-footprint 'pull' image capture from only a web browser, without any software installation whatsoever.

Highlights of P3iD ScanBot:
  • Compatible with TWAIN Cloud and Visioneer VAST Network© for no software installation
  • Quicker time-to-value with simple scanner deployments and rapid workflows
  • One solution for many vertical use cases with AI data capture, workflow and encryption
P3iD MobileBot allows iOS and Android users to operate the Xerox D70n Scanner from their mobile devices and 'pull' images to their phones or directly into a workflow process. With a simple low-code/no-code visual design console, system administrators can create advanced workflows in minutes and push to an entire fleet of mobile-enabled users.

Highlights of P3iD MobileBot:
  • Enhanced user experiences for authentication, image preview and convenience
  • User selectable capture via eForm, smart-phone camera and/or Xerox D70n Scanner
  • Easy, yet extremely flexible, low-code/no-code administrative design interface
"Visioneer has a long history of creating exceptional TWAIN scanner drivers and in-box software applications and they have certainly incorporated this skill and knowledge into the Xerox D70n network-attach scanner," said Kevin Neal, CEO of P3iD Technologies Inc. "As the industry's first hardware-enabled TWAIN Direct scanner, registering the Xerox D70n with ScanBot can be done very quickly, allowing clients to capture documents, in full production, within the time it traditionally took just to install the scanner driver itself."

About Visioneer, Inc.

Visioneer, Inc. is a leader in integrated document capture solutions, accelerating digital transformation for business and government clients. Offering a broad range of software-enabled hardware products, Visioneer's intelligent scanning software technology helps customers to improve workflows and increase productivity by unlocking the valuable information trapped in paper.  Visioneer is a Xerox licensee, licensed to build, sell and support stand-alone document scanners.  Learn more at https://www.visioneer.com and https://www.xeroxscanners.com.

Contact
P3iD Media Relations
***@p3idtech.com
End
Email:***@p3idtech.com Email Verified
Tags:Twain Direct
Industry:Technology
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
P3iD Technologies, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Sep 08, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share