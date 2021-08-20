News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Scott Lim, DO
Dr. Lim discusses basal cell carcinoma, the most frequently occurring form of all cancers with an estimated 3.6 million cases diagnosed each year in the United States
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers. Basal cell carcinomas arise from abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Lim, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Scott Lim, DO
Dr. Lim is native to western Pennsylvania, having been raised in Beaver Falls. He attended Allegheny College where he received his Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Chemistry in 1982. Following college, he went to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) where he received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree in 1986. He completed his internship in Philadelphia in addition to three years of specialized training in dermatology at the PCOM-affiliated Dermatology Center. Upon passing his National Board Examination, Dr. Lim became board-certified in dermatology by the American Osteopathic Board of Dermatology. He is a Fellow of the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology and the American Academy of Dermatology, and a member of the Erie County Medical Society, Pennsylvania Medical Society, American Osteopathic College of Dermatology, Pennsylvania Academy of Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. For additional information about Dr. Lim, please visit https://www.drscottlim.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
