ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. acquires Titan Medical Manufacturing

By: ARCH

Contact

Stacey Eeman,

Director, Marketing and Business Development

***@archgp.com

810-618-7711 Stacey Eeman,Director, Marketing and Business Development810-618-7711

-- ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") today announces the acquisition of Titan Medical Manufacturing, LLC ("Titan") with operations in Bartlett, Tennessee, and Lexington, Tennessee. Titan is dedicated to the manufacturing of high-quality surgical implants, devices and instruments and engineering solutions serving the orthopedic industry, with a relentless focus on product quality and patient safety. The two newly acquired facilities and operations join ARCH Medical Solutions, solidifying ARCH as a leading, diversified supplier with a reputation for growth and scale in the medical products market. Spanning approximately 80,000 square feet, the Titan facilities support a wide range of advanced core competencies that complement the existing manufacturing capabilities at ARCH locations across the country."It is exciting to welcome Titan and its team to the ARCH Medical Solutions family of companies," said Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions. "Titan, which will become ARCH – Memphis, has established itself as a premier supplier of high-quality complex surgical instruments, implants and other products serving the orthopedic industry. We look forward to the growth and opportunities this new partnership will bring. Expanding our geographic presence to Memphis is a logical move, as the area has deep roots in the orthopedics market. Together, we will make a collectively stronger team as we continue our mission to manufacture products that help improve people's lives."Robert Kenyon, former Titan principal and continuing president, believes the partnership comes at the right time for the company."This is perfect timing and the right opportunity for securing Titan's future, most importantly for our employees and our customers," Kenyon said. "ARCH offers ongoing financial stability and expanded resources to support our continuing growth. For our team members, ARCH has a positive work culture that values and rewards the contributions of employees. For our customers, ARCH has forged an industry reputation for excellence that will elevate our business relationships and foster deeper connections. There's no doubt in my mind ARCH is the right partner for Titan Medical Manufacturing.""This is an exciting acquisition for ARCH that has been in the works for several years as Robert Kenyon and his team have gotten to know the ARCH platform and our leadership team," ARCH President and Chief Executive Officer Eli Crotzer said. "Titan represents the 30acquisition completed by ARCH since the company was founded nearly 10 years ago, and it is fitting that this is such a transformational addition to our growing nationwide ARCH Medical Solutions platform. Robert and his team provide strong cultural alignment with the existing ARCH organization, and I am excited to welcome the Titan team as an integral and growing part of our Medical Solutions group."ARCH, a Jordan Company platform company based in metro Detroit, manufactures high-quality cutting tools and medical instruments and implants for a range of critical applications. ARCH has dozens of facilities strategically located across the country serving the medical, surgical robotics and progressive industrial markets. The teams at ARCH are metalworking professionals with industry-leading tight-tolerance manufacturing expertise. ARCH provides innovative and practical solutions to the complex manufacturing challenges of its customers. Visit ARCH at www.archgp.com