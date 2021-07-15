News By Tag
ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. acquires Titan Medical Manufacturing
By: ARCH
"It is exciting to welcome Titan and its team to the ARCH Medical Solutions family of companies," said Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions. "Titan, which will become ARCH – Memphis, has established itself as a premier supplier of high-quality complex surgical instruments, implants and other products serving the orthopedic industry. We look forward to the growth and opportunities this new partnership will bring. Expanding our geographic presence to Memphis is a logical move, as the area has deep roots in the orthopedics market. Together, we will make a collectively stronger team as we continue our mission to manufacture products that help improve people's lives."
Robert Kenyon, former Titan principal and continuing president, believes the partnership comes at the right time for the company.
"This is perfect timing and the right opportunity for securing Titan's future, most importantly for our employees and our customers," Kenyon said. "ARCH offers ongoing financial stability and expanded resources to support our continuing growth. For our team members, ARCH has a positive work culture that values and rewards the contributions of employees. For our customers, ARCH has forged an industry reputation for excellence that will elevate our business relationships and foster deeper connections. There's no doubt in my mind ARCH is the right partner for Titan Medical Manufacturing."
"This is an exciting acquisition for ARCH that has been in the works for several years as Robert Kenyon and his team have gotten to know the ARCH platform and our leadership team," ARCH President and Chief Executive Officer Eli Crotzer said. "Titan represents the 30th acquisition completed by ARCH since the company was founded nearly 10 years ago, and it is fitting that this is such a transformational addition to our growing nationwide ARCH Medical Solutions platform. Robert and his team provide strong cultural alignment with the existing ARCH organization, and I am excited to welcome the Titan team as an integral and growing part of our Medical Solutions group."
About ARCH
ARCH, a Jordan Company platform company based in metro Detroit, manufactures high-quality cutting tools and medical instruments and implants for a range of critical applications. ARCH has dozens of facilities strategically located across the country serving the medical, surgical robotics and progressive industrial markets. The teams at ARCH are metalworking professionals with industry-leading tight-tolerance manufacturing expertise. ARCH provides innovative and practical solutions to the complex manufacturing challenges of its customers. Visit ARCH at www.archgp.com.
