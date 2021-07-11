Durham's Vega Condominiums Under Construction

By: Lambert Development

The Vega team celebrates construction start.

-- Henry A. Lambert of Lambert Development is delighted to announce The Vega condominiums are officially under construction at 214 Hunt Street in Downtown Durham. Having purchased the property from Vega Metals' owners Cindy Vega and Neal Carlton, naming the upcoming condominium building The Vega is a special way for Lambert to honor the history and artistry of the iconic landmark that resided at this address for many years."I received a tip several years ago that the perfect site was available for a sister property to The Brannan, another Lambert condominium development in Downtown Durham," says Lambert. "The property (Vega Metals at the time) was just down the block from The Brannan, overlooking Durham Central Park and across the street from the Farmers' Market pavilion. I recognized right away that it was, in fact, the ideal setting. With The Brannan sold out, it would offer a wonderful opportunity for those seeking a Lambert home in Downtown Durham. Molly Barnes with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty had represented Lambert Development with great success at The Brannan; there was no question she would again represent us at The Vega."Designed by MHAworks, PA with construction by Resolute Building Company, The Vega will be a seven-story residential building with commercial spaces on the lower levels. Its light-filled homes will cater to those in search of modern design throughout detailed interiors ranging from 900 to 2,300 square feet. In a nod to Lambert's passion for cooking, each dwelling at The Vega will feature meticulously planned kitchens, as well as the ability to enjoy park and/or downtown views with a folding 10' wide Centor glass door leading to an expansive private balcony for outdoor living. A club room with an adjoining outdoor terrace will be available for resident enjoyment on the building's third floor. Other amenities will include a fitness center, a personal storage unit per residence, secure refrigerated storage for grocery and other deliveries, private parking with assigned spaces, and the availability of optional car charging stations. Additionally, Lambert Development conferred extensively with one of the most respected energy consulting services in the US to ensure that all of the common areas of the building will substantially exceed code and conventional standards in regard to the use of advanced air filtration systems.Contracts are currently being taken for homes at The Vega, with pricing from the $400s to $1M+. Occupancy for The Vega is slated for January 2023.Lambert Development is a privately-owned real estate development company founded by Henry A. Lambert. The company is known for its expertise in developing luxury condominiums, distinctive townhomes, mixed-use retail/loft properties, commercial properties, and the renovation of historic sites. Lambert Development has completed single family and townhome projects in Apex, Cary, Holly Springs, and Raleigh.For more information, call Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty Sales Director Molly Barnes at 919-360-3712.