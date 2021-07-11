News By Tag
Durham's Vega Condominiums Under Construction
By: Lambert Development
"I received a tip several years ago that the perfect site was available for a sister property to The Brannan, another Lambert condominium development in Downtown Durham," says Lambert. "The property (Vega Metals at the time) was just down the block from The Brannan, overlooking Durham Central Park and across the street from the Farmers' Market pavilion. I recognized right away that it was, in fact, the ideal setting. With The Brannan sold out, it would offer a wonderful opportunity for those seeking a Lambert home in Downtown Durham. Molly Barnes with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty had represented Lambert Development with great success at The Brannan; there was no question she would again represent us at The Vega."
Designed by MHAworks, PA with construction by Resolute Building Company, The Vega will be a seven-story residential building with commercial spaces on the lower levels. Its light-
Contracts are currently being taken for homes at The Vega, with pricing from the $400s to $1M+. Occupancy for The Vega is slated for January 2023.
Lambert Development is a privately-owned real estate development company founded by Henry A. Lambert. The company is known for its expertise in developing luxury condominiums, distinctive townhomes, mixed-use retail/loft properties, commercial properties, and the renovation of historic sites. Lambert Development has completed single family and townhome projects in Apex, Cary, Holly Springs, and Raleigh.
For more information, call Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty Sales Director Molly Barnes at 919-360-3712.
