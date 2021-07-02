Independent Music Artist, Celiane the Voice, gives us an open invitation into her Inner Universe

The mother of HipHopera, Celiane the Voice, channels intergalactic #BlackGirlMagic!

-- Bay Area-based Indie Artist, Celiane the Voice, released her new project,, this Spring as she blazes into the Summer with new music, new business ventures and a new stage show!On March 21, Celiane the Voice, delighted her fans by dropping. Her inspiration from this new project comes from her adoration for comic book anime and animation creators. She has always had her sights set on otherworldly endeavors. Celiane the Voice utilizes her eclectic music style to explore a myriad of genres, including the fusion of hip hop and opera. This self-proclaimed,continues to defy odds and transcend expectations in the music industry.Celiane the Voice understand that being a woman of color (of a "certain age") in the music industry will come with its own set of challenges, but she is not deterred by the prospect of having to face racism, sexism or ageism. Instead, she fully embraces who she is as an artist and has found success in creating her own lane."I have always been one to take bold, yet calculated risks. I love to push boundaries and shatter glass ceilings. I understand that my style of artistry is not for every one—I've never been a cookie cutter artist—but that's what my fans love about me! I'm unique, fierce, and I make my own rules," said Celiane the Voice.In Celiane's universe, there is no such thing as status quo. She moves to the beat of her own drum, literally and figuratively. As a woman of color, she taps in to her ancestral roots to create rhythms that honor her African heritage as well as syncopated rhythms derived from her love of technology and anime. Celiane the Voice believes that music has the power to heal and unite. She uses her music to send out healing energy and positive vibrations out to all of her fans, in hopes that her music will offer some form of healing and comfort to them during these challenging times.Based out of the Bay Area in California, Celiane The Voice is a pioneering and dynamic singer who specializes in genre of Electronica Hip-Opera, which she created. With a background in both Opera and Jazz and over twenty years of vocal training, both at UC Berkeley and through private instructors, she has developed a mastery over her vocals through hard work and dedication. The eclectic nature of her work allows her to redefine her listeners' idea of what is possible through music in a traditional sense, and her talent allows her to set the bar high when it comes to her production valueHer work can currently be found online on streaming platforms such as ITunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud, and Bandcamp. To learn more about Celiane, visit: www.celianethevoice.com. Connect with her on social media: Instagram @celianevoice