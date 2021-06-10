News By Tag
NMBL Strategies Celebrates Two Years of Empowering Nonprofits, Small Businesses and PPP's
By: NMBL Strategies
"The success of NMBL Strategies is a result of the hard work and dedication of our amazing team," said Eric Moraczewski, CEO and Co-Founder of NMBL Strategies. "This dedicated group of extraordinary individuals have stepped in to work with groups like America's Black Holocaust Museum, Empower Missouri, the St. Louis Sports Commission and many others during a worldwide pandemic. They have helped these organizations and countless others to not just survive, but to position them for continued success in the coming years."
NMBL has led continued growth of its business and client's operations through strategic planning, leadership development, interim leadership, change management and other services. A sampling of NMBL's clients and efforts include America's Black Holocaust Musem, Empower Missouri, JM Marschuetz Construction, Mass Cultural Council, Thanks-Giving Foundation with a larger list located here (http://www.nmblstrategies.com/
In addition, NMBL's work with small businesses have centered on court-appointed receiverships and change management. NMBLS's CEO and Co-Founder, Eric Moraczewski, is proud to have partnered with two local, St. Louis attorneys to co-found the Commercial Receivers Association or CRA. The CRA is focused on the education and standardization of commercial receivership, of which Missouri is seen as a leader. With a laser focus on strategic planning, financial strategy/analytics and building partnerships, NMBL's work with receiverships and change management is a key part of their startup and turnaround work.
Lastly, NMBL's leadership team feels a deep commitment to serve and volunteer within the communities where they live and work. As such, in just two short years as a small business, NMBL has already donated over $100,000 of cash and in-kind effort to nonprofits across the country. Whether it be supporting nonprofits through pro bono work or financial commitments, NMBL believes it helps unify the team to positively affect communities during this pivotal and significant time in history.
NMBL's efforts prompted Dr. Robert Davis, CEO of the America's Black Holocaust Museum to say, "Our organization has been blessed by the opportunity to work with NMBL on our strategic framework and process at a very critical time in our re-emergence. They have the perspective on productivity and advancement of a museum or non-profit that is profound. This is because of their experience and leadership in the museum and non-profit world, their inclusion of data collection and research in their findings and finally because of the natural talent and intellect that they possess. I recommend them for any small to large size organization … they can benefit anyone with their work!"
About NMBL Strategies (http://www.nmblstrategies.com/
NMBL Strategies seeks to empower small businesses, nonprofits and public-private enterprises through trusted consulting partnerships. Our consultants have real world experience and significant tenure within their fields and are able to deliver the best and most strategic return on investment.
Contact
Eric Moraczewski
***@nmblstrategies.com
