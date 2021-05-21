Jack Dorsey and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk headline Bitcoin 2021 - biggest Bitcoin event ever!

DSCVR media team supports the Bitcoin 2021 in Miami with headline speakers State of Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Nick Szabo, and more

-- Bitcoin enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, C-level suite executives, investors, blockchain companies, startups, miners, venture capitalists, government delegates, celebrities, gamers, the press, and more will convene at Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida for Bitcoin 2021, the biggest Bitcoin conference in history happening on June 4 - 5, 2021. This event is hosted by Bitcoin Magazine.David Drake, Chairman and founder of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, supports the Bitcoin 2021 Miami conference. DSCVR (DISCOVER), a series created under the Digital Innovators show, is produced under the supervision of The Soho Loft Media Group.Drake said, "It's an honor to take part in this historic Bitcoin 2021 conference. 2021 has been an epic year for Bitcoin and crypto. It's time to talk about the future of the crypto and Bitcoin landscape and where the space is heading into the coming years - and this is the largest conference in history.", Founder and Partner, Morgan Creek Digital, Actor and Co-founder, DuContra Ventures, CEO, Binance US, Co-founders, Gemini, Chairman Emeritus, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CEO, BTC Inc., Co-founder, MintGox, Chief Compliance Officer, BitGo, CEO and Co-founder, Stacked Invest, CEO, Galaxy Investment Partners, President and founder, Chamber of Digital Commerce, Founder, Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ)The two-day conference will feature Stacking Sats and Nakamoto stages for presenters and speakers, fireside chat sessions, Tony Hawk demo stage, opening remarks, lunch, break sessions, and an after party available for whale pass holders. The Nakamoto stage will be livestreamed during the whole conference. There will also be the MintGox Esports Arena where gamers can enjoy game tournaments and showcases in this Bitcoin-powered gaming arena powered by Zebedee. Some of the topics to be covered in the event include the history of money, bitcoin ecosystem investments, bitcoin as DeFi, regulatory framework on bitcoin, and the state of bitcoin mining.Some of the sponsors and partner companies of the Bitcoin 2021 event are Binance.US, BitGo, BitPay, Blockchain.com, Chanel, Crypto.com, eToro, FTX, Gemini, Huobi, IRA Financial, Louis Vuitton, Microsoft, Prime Trust, and Zebedee. Official beverage sponsors include Bacardi, Boxed Water, The Wine Group, and more. Some of the event's media sponsors include AFP, Bitcoin Magazine, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, CNBC Cryptocurrency, CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, DSCVR, Forbes, NBC News, The New York Times, and Yahoo! Finance.DSCVR is a 30-minute TV show produced by The Soho Loft Productions division of The Soho Loft Media Group, a subsidiary of LDJ Capital Inc., which is based in New York. DSCVR is the investigative reporting of renowned global investor David Drake that showcases unique individuals, organizations, corporations, and institutions that embody ideas and innovations that change the game and create new paths.The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONSTHE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCESVICTORIA GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONSThe Soho Loft Media Group is your global media partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries: info@thesoholoft.comVisit: