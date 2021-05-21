News By Tag
Jack Dorsey and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk headline Bitcoin 2021 - biggest Bitcoin event ever!
DSCVR media team supports the Bitcoin 2021 in Miami with headline speakers State of Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Nick Szabo, and more
David Drake, Chairman and founder of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, supports the Bitcoin 2021 Miami conference. DSCVR (DISCOVER), a series created under the Digital Innovators show, is produced under the supervision of The Soho Loft Media Group.
Drake said, "It's an honor to take part in this historic Bitcoin 2021 conference. 2021 has been an epic year for Bitcoin and crypto. It's time to talk about the future of the crypto and Bitcoin landscape and where the space is heading into the coming years - and this is the largest conference in history."
Some of the speakers in the event include:
Anthony Pompliano, Founder and Partner, Morgan Creek Digital
Adrian Grenier, Actor and Co-founder, DuContra Ventures
Brian Brooks, CEO, Binance US
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Co-founders, Gemini
Chris Giancarlo, Chairman Emeritus, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission
David Bailey, CEO, BTC Inc.
Desiree Dickerson, Co-founder, MintGox
Jeff Horowitz, Chief Compliance Officer, BitGo
Joel Birch, CEO and Co-founder, Stacked Invest
Mike Novogratz, CEO, Galaxy Investment Partners
Perianne Boring, President and founder, Chamber of Digital Commerce
Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ)
The two-day conference will feature Stacking Sats and Nakamoto stages for presenters and speakers, fireside chat sessions, Tony Hawk demo stage, opening remarks, lunch, break sessions, and an after party available for whale pass holders. The Nakamoto stage will be livestreamed during the whole conference. There will also be the MintGox Esports Arena where gamers can enjoy game tournaments and showcases in this Bitcoin-powered gaming arena powered by Zebedee. Some of the topics to be covered in the event include the history of money, bitcoin ecosystem investments, bitcoin as DeFi, regulatory framework on bitcoin, and the state of bitcoin mining.
Some of the sponsors and partner companies of the Bitcoin 2021 event are Binance.US, BitGo, BitPay, Blockchain.com, Chanel, Crypto.com, eToro, FTX, Gemini, Huobi, IRA Financial, Louis Vuitton, Microsoft, Prime Trust, and Zebedee. Official beverage sponsors include Bacardi, Boxed Water, The Wine Group, and more. Some of the event's media sponsors include AFP, Bitcoin Magazine, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, CNBC Cryptocurrency, CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, DSCVR, Forbes, NBC News, The New York Times, and Yahoo! Finance.
About DSCVR
DSCVR is a 30-minute TV show produced by The Soho Loft Productions division of The Soho Loft Media Group, a subsidiary of LDJ Capital Inc., which is based in New York. DSCVR is the investigative reporting of renowned global investor David Drake that showcases unique individuals, organizations, corporations, and institutions that embody ideas and innovations that change the game and create new paths.
About THE SOHO LOFT Media Group
The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:
TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS
THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES
VICTORIA GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS
The Soho Loft Media Group is your global media partner for your investment and business strategies.
