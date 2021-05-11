Major Updates from the #DisneyMustPay Task Force: More Author Groups Join the Task Force

By: Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America

Alan Dean Foster, James Kahn, and Donald F. Glut, the novelization authors of the original Star Wars trilogy, have resolved their royalties' issues and will be paid by Disney.

The International Association of Media Tie-In Writers (IAMTW), the International Thriller Writers, and Mystery Writers of America have joined the Task Force.

Lee Goldberg, writer and founder of IAMTW, has joined Neil Gaiman, Tess Gerritsen, Mary Robinette Kowal, and Chuck Wendig on the Task Force.

Authors continue to contact the Task Force looking for help. Writers who are missing royalties or royalty statements may fill out this form hosted by SFWA. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Do not boycott, as this will disproportionately affect those authors who are being paid.

Use #DisneyMustPay on social media. Help is needed to bring the task force's five action items to the attention of Disney's decision-makers.

Visit WritersMustBePaid.org, a new website set up by our new task force, and share it.

Do purchase the works of affected authors for which they are receiving royalties.

-- #DisneyMustPay Joint Task Force is pleased to share news and updates as it works towards its goal that all WritersMustBePaid.org."Lee Goldberg, IAMTW, International Thriller Writers, and Mystery Writers of America bring valuable experience to the Disney Task Force," said Mary Robinette Kowal, President, SFWA. "Their support demonstrates that writers stand with each other."John Palisano, President, Horror Writers Association (HWA), said, "The HWA is proud to be part of the Disney Task Force alongside SFWA, RWA, MWA, and many other organizations focused on writers. We believe writers must be paid and should not have to jump through hoops for that to happen. We're hoping Disney will come to the table and cooperate with author organizations that are providing support to authors and agents so that there is a clear path going forward. We are all wishing for a resolution that will continue the great creative relationships that have been built over many decades.""Since we launched the Task Force, progress has been made; we are pleased that a few writers have been paid," said Kowal. "However, we do notice the difference in how the lower profile writers are being treated. We should not still be having the discussion about honoring their contracts."Fans, fellow writers, and the creative community have taken to social media to support the authors being helped by the #DisneyMustPay Joint Task Force. Because of their passion, the message is being delivered.For writers to be paid, people need to continue to buy their books and watch their movies and programs. The Task Force strongly feels that a boycott will only hurt writers.There are ways fans and supporters can help.Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) formed the #DisneyMustPay Joint Task Force, which now includes the Authors Guild, Horror Writers Association, International Association of Media Tie-In Writers (IAMTW), International Thriller Writers, Mystery Writers of America, National Writers Union, Novelists, Inc., Romance Writers of America, and Sisters in Crime to identify and guide authors who might be owed money. Disney is refusing to cooperate with the task force in identifying affected authors.Theis making sure writers' working conditions are fair and safe, but individual negotiations are, rightly, between the authors, their agents, and the rights holder. The Disney Task Force is working to address structural and systemic concerns.Additional updates and information will be available at www.writersmustbepaid.org.