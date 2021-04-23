The Old Schoolhouse® Recognizes Outstanding Educators

By: The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, LLC

Lesson Designer of the Year 2021

Contact

Paul and Gena Suarez

The Old Schoolhouse®

publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com

+1 888-718-4663 Paul and Gena SuarezThe Old Schoolhouse®+1 888-718-4663

End

-- Textbook publishing is a multibillion-dollar industry according to statistical data obtained by Statistica (https://www.statista.com/statistics/185042/us-publishing-revenue-from-textbooks-since-2005/). School districts build relationships with publishers and approve course texts and digital content to be used across grade levels, often from a list of specific state-approved choices. Parents of public school students are rarely involved in the process and are even less likely to know much, if anything, about the authors of those high-priced materials that favor a one-size-fits-all educational approach.Homeschooling provides the opportunity for parents to become fully invested in not only offering their children individualized educations, but also in selecting high-quality materials created by experts in their fields who share the parents' worldview and commitment to excellence. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, the curriculum division of The Old Schoolhouse®, takes the relationship a step further by posting biographical information about each of its lesson designers and recognizing outstanding lesson contributors through its SchoolhouseTeachers.com "Lesson Designer of the Year" awards.Gena Suarez, owner and publisher of The Old Schoolhouse®, recently announced this year's winner, Steve Rosenoff of Red Wagon Tutorials. "Steve has spent decades working in the fields of science and education," says Suarez. "He is a consummate professional and consistently provides a superb educational experience for students." Rosenoff makes seven of his 7–12th grade science courses available to homeschooling families worldwide through SchoolhouseTeachers.com.Rosenoff is one of more than two hundred content providers and lesson designers across five continents lending their expertise to SchoolhouseTeachers.com members. Honorable Mention award winners for 2021 include Melissa Bontadelli, David Kimball, and Michele Peterson, who contribute courses in history and elective subject areas for students of all ages.An Ultimate Membership at SchoolhouseTeachers.com gives families access to over four hundred courses that equip parents with a full curriculum option for preschool through high school, encompassing all homeschooling styles. During therunning now through May 31, 2021, new SchoolhouseTeachers.com members can use code OUTSIDE to enjoy a full year of unlimited access to all of the hundreds of courses, videos, parent resources, planning tools, curriculum guides, and more for just $179. New US members will also receive a roomy insulated tote as a bonus gift.About The Old SchoolhouseThe Old Schoolhouse®(www.theoldschoolhouse.com)is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine,, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 475 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse®is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.