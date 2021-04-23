News By Tag
The Old Schoolhouse® Recognizes Outstanding Educators
By: The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, LLC
Homeschooling provides the opportunity for parents to become fully invested in not only offering their children individualized educations, but also in selecting high-quality materials created by experts in their fields who share the parents' worldview and commitment to excellence. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, the curriculum division of The Old Schoolhouse®
Gena Suarez, owner and publisher of The Old Schoolhouse®
Rosenoff is one of more than two hundred content providers and lesson designers across five continents lending their expertise to SchoolhouseTeachers.com members. Honorable Mention award winners for 2021 include Melissa Bontadelli, David Kimball, and Michele Peterson, who contribute courses in history and elective subject areas for students of all ages.
An Ultimate Membership at SchoolhouseTeachers.com gives families access to over four hundred courses that equip parents with a full curriculum option for preschool through high school, encompassing all homeschooling styles. During the Get Outside and Homeschool Sale running now through May 31, 2021, new SchoolhouseTeachers.com members can use code OUTSIDE to enjoy a full year of unlimited access to all of the hundreds of courses, videos, parent resources, planning tools, curriculum guides, and more for just $179. New US members will also receive a roomy insulated tote as a bonus gift.
About The Old Schoolhouse®
The Old Schoolhouse®
Paul and Gena Suarez
The Old Schoolhouse®
publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com
+1 888-718-4663
