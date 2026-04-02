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California Watermelon Festival "A Sweet Slice of California"
Featuring watermelon dishes, live music, arts & crafts, rides, games, the always popular Kids Zone and for the first time a rodeo!
The California Watermelon Festival takes place Saturday, June 6, 2026 10:00 am- 10:00 pm & Sunday June 7, 2026 10:00 am-8:00 pm Hansen Dam Recreation Area Soccer Fields, an area equal to four football fields.
The California Watermelon Festival continues to grow, offering a wider range of experiences. This year, attendees can enjoy unique watermelon-inspired dishes and an expanded Kids Zone. A complimentary slice of watermelon will be given upon entry to each paid ticket (while supplies last), and freshly sliced watermelon will be available for purchase, either plain or with chamoy. Whole watermelon will also be sold on-site.
This year, the California Watermelon Festival will host a real- life rodeo, a high-stakes sport and deeply rooted tradition in the American Southwest, evolving from the working skills of 19th-century vaqueros and cowboys. Known for its adrenaline-fueled, dangerous, and "roughstock"
The event will feature live bands and DJs, as well as demonstrations from graffiti artists. There will be watermelon carving stations, a car show and a pinup girl contest. For social media influencers, there's a variety of watermelon themed signage, props along with our fun mascots, Wedgie & Melony that will definitely enhance your social media experience.
We invite you to bring a big appetite to enjoy unique watermelon-inspired dishes created by some of today's most adventurous chefs experimenting with the many flavors of summer.
Watermelon inspired dishes include: Tacos, Pupusas, Cannoli, Cheese cake, Bread, Corndogs, deep fried Watermelon, Micheladas, Gummy Candy, Waffles, Soda, Crepes, Sushi, Funnel Cake and Italian Ice.
Kids Zone features: Live singing and dancing performances of popular princesses and classic children songs. Arts & Crafts (make watermelon themed friendship bracelets), Watermelon Eating Contest, Costume Contest, Bubble Show, Face painting, Kids Slime and Carnival Rides, agriculture area with Petting zoo and Pony rides. Kids Zone Schedule here: https://watermelonfest.org/
Says Edward Campos, Festival Owner - "We've gone all out to make this year's Watermelon Festival not only fun for the whole family, but we want you and your family to come back each year, making the Watermelon Festival San Fernando Valleys launch into summer fun for generations to come."
The California Watermelon Festival would like to thank its sponsors: California Ford, Imagination Works Graphics and Printing, Los Tóxicos Mariscos, Party City, Telemundo 52, T Mobil, Tajin, Hamer Toyota, Budweiser and Luilab.
Safety Rules:
Dogs (except certified service dogs), bicycles, rollerblades, tables, boom boxes, chairs, and ice chests/coolers are NOT permitted on festival grounds. In compliance with the Los Angeles County Health Department, non-Festival food & drinks are not permitted within the festival grounds. The festival is also a smoke-free environment. The California Watermelon Festival is not responsible for lost or stolen items, but will maintain a lost and found at the information booth near the entrance.
About the California Watermelon Festival:
The California Watermelon Festival started in the early 1960s in Sunland-Tujunga Park, CA. At that time, it was called the Lions Club Sunland-Tujunga Watermelon Festival. It was hosted at Sunland-Tujunga Park until the park became too small for the event. Eventually, management moved it to the Pasadena Rose Bowl for one year and Santa Anita Park for another year. Ultimately, the event relocated to Hansen Dam Soccer Fields, which offers a cooler, more centralized location accessible from Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley, and Los Angeles County. After moving to Hansen Dam Soccer Fields, the festival was renamed the California Watermelon Festival. The objective of the California Watermelon Festival is to create a fun, family-friendly two-day celebration of watermelon with food, games, and visuals.
About Edward Campos, California Watermelon Festival Owner:
Festival Owner Edward Campos is a San Fernando Valley native, a UCLA graduate, and a business owner who currently resides in Sylmar, CA. Campos founded Imagination Works Graphics and Printing, which has been designing and printing for businesses in the Los Angeles area for over 20 years. His company has serviced Modelo Beer, Jack Daniels, Magic Mountain, Party City, Pepsi Cola, KC Lights, and the City of San Fernando. In the last 10 years, Campos has made the California Watermelon Festival one of the most successful festivals in Los Angeles.
EDITORS, PLEASE NOTE:
https://watermelonfest.org/
Watch promotional video 2026 https://youtu.be/
Contact
Mariluz Gonzalez
***@vesperpublicrelations.com
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