JUDI.AI Named to the 2021 Emerging Rocket List

Innovative lending analytics platform helps small businesses clear the pandemic hurdle
By:
 
 
Emerging Rocket List
Emerging Rocket List
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - March 31, 2021 - PRLog -- JUDI.AI, a fintech leader focused on small business lending analytics, is pleased to announce they have been named to the "2021 Emerging Rocket" list for the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

"After much research into the trends driving growth in the information technology sector, it became clear that JUDI.AI is well positioned to capitalize on these trends," said Geoffrey Hansen, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders.

Every year for the past nineteen years, Rocket Builders has researched and compiled a "Ready to Rocket" list of companies that are either poised for growth or already scaling revenue in British Columbia's technology sectors. These are companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the technology sector trends that will lead them to faster growth than their peers. "Ready to Rocket" companies, on average, have exceeded a 50% annual revenue growth rate and have significantly increased their employee headcount each year.

"The pandemic has exacerbated the need for small businesses to seek funding and business advice that will help them survive," said Gord Baizley, CEO of JUDI.AI. "This trend has resulted in an urgent need for easy-to-use digital access and the ability to establish a real-time pulse on small business performance. It is our goal to make sure that every community focused bank and credit union has the data science and real-time cash flow analytics they need to accelerate the underwriting process, loan more with less risk of default, and offer timely advice that will help small businesses succeed."

The full 2021 Ready to Rocket lists can be viewed here (https://venturelabs.ca/announcing-2021-ready-to-rocket-list/). Congratulations to all, and it is a true honor to be named amongst such an amazing group of BC technology companies.

About JUDI.AI

JUDI.AI (http://www.judi.ai/) is at the forefront of the small business lending space, providing a software platform that makes it easy for credit unions and community banks to digitally transform lending processes, become smarter lenders and grow relationships with their small business customers. JUDI.AI pledges 1% of our equity, revenue, time and product to not-for-profits of our customers' choice.

About Ready to Rocket

Ready to Rocket is a unique business recognition list that profiles technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth. Each year, based on analysis of trends that will drive growth in the information technology sector, Rocket Builders identifies the top private companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the trends for growth. This selection methodology has been an accurate predictor of growth with "Ready to Rocket" companies exceeding the industry growth rate and "Emerging Rocket" companies most likely to gain investment. 2021 Ready to Rocket (https://venturelabs.ca/announcing-2021-ready-to-rocket-list/)

Trademark Notice

"Ready to Rocket" is a trademark of Rocket Builders, a respected management consulting firm servicing the technology industry.

