News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
JUDI.AI Named to the 2021 Emerging Rocket List
Innovative lending analytics platform helps small businesses clear the pandemic hurdle
By: JUDI.AI
"After much research into the trends driving growth in the information technology sector, it became clear that JUDI.AI is well positioned to capitalize on these trends," said Geoffrey Hansen, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders.
Every year for the past nineteen years, Rocket Builders has researched and compiled a "Ready to Rocket" list of companies that are either poised for growth or already scaling revenue in British Columbia's technology sectors. These are companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the technology sector trends that will lead them to faster growth than their peers. "Ready to Rocket" companies, on average, have exceeded a 50% annual revenue growth rate and have significantly increased their employee headcount each year.
"The pandemic has exacerbated the need for small businesses to seek funding and business advice that will help them survive," said Gord Baizley, CEO of JUDI.AI. "This trend has resulted in an urgent need for easy-to-use digital access and the ability to establish a real-time pulse on small business performance. It is our goal to make sure that every community focused bank and credit union has the data science and real-time cash flow analytics they need to accelerate the underwriting process, loan more with less risk of default, and offer timely advice that will help small businesses succeed."
The full 2021 Ready to Rocket lists can be viewed here (https://venturelabs.ca/
About JUDI.AI
JUDI.AI (http://www.judi.ai/
About Ready to Rocket
Ready to Rocket is a unique business recognition list that profiles technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth. Each year, based on analysis of trends that will drive growth in the information technology sector, Rocket Builders identifies the top private companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the trends for growth. This selection methodology has been an accurate predictor of growth with "Ready to Rocket" companies exceeding the industry growth rate and "Emerging Rocket" companies most likely to gain investment. 2021 Ready to Rocket (https://venturelabs.ca/
Trademark Notice
"Ready to Rocket" is a trademark of Rocket Builders, a respected management consulting firm servicing the technology industry.
Contact
JUDI.AI
***@judi.ai
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse