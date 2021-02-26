News By Tag
BI4ALL launches Products Area and Presents BIA Reporting and BIA Document Recognizer
By: BI4ALL
Decision effectiveness, cost reduction and process improvement are among the range of priority tasks for current managers. The BIA Reporting and BIA Document Recognizer products allow you to optimize different organization's areas, automating different processes and offer a complete and intuitive view of the business easily and immediately.
The BIA Reporting product facilitates access to information, making the decision faster by presenting an unlimited number of Data Analytics reports and dashboards in a single location, information that can be shared, with anyone, within the organization or outside. With quick and intuitive access, it is possible to securely view all company data in one place, consult different reports and compare them to ensure better decisions.
BIA Reporting is developed on a cloud platform, it is adaptable and personalized on a case-by-case basis, with the ability to determine specific accesses by users and to develop the collaborative aspect through comments and indications in the files.
The BIA Document Recognizer product is a platform based on Artificial Intelligence that allows any company to extract data from documents, from invoices and receipts to packing lists, and send that information to other platforms. Processes automation, reduction of errors, creation and modification of templates, intuitive visualisation and integration with existing solutions are some of the benefits of Document Recognizer, which presents, on average, a processes optimization placed in more than 70%.
When uploading a document or photo, with Document Recognizer, it is possible to extract data automatically, which minimises errors and set up free employees for more complex and strategic tasks. Consequently, it enables the automation of business processes, managing to access information intuitively and reliably.
José Oliveira, CEO of BI4ALL, states that "BI4ALL is at the forefront of differentiation and technological innovation at the national and international level. Now, more than ever, it is important to ensure that organizations reach their maximum performance, capacity and potential, and it is crucial to provide them with tools that enable the optimization of their operations and business strategies. The launch of BIA Reporting and BIA Document Recognizer reflects precisely this by digitally emancipating critical areas for organizations, such as access to information in a practical, complete and intuitive way. These two new products represent another milestone on the path we set out in the commitment to make organizations more and more agile, optimized and digital, through innovative, disruptive products and adapted to their needs."
As part of the launch of these new products, two webinars were held for the presentation and demonstration of BIA Reporting and BIA Document Recognizer, that counted on a high adhesion from Portuguese managers. Both are available on-demand on the BI4ALL website in respective products area, as well as additional information about it can be found here (https://www.bi4all.pt/
BI4ALL | Turning Data Into Insights (https://www.bi4all.pt/
