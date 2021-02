The State of New America: Experts weigh in changes on post-COVID market policies in Horasis event

LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake to speak in the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting on the USA with co-chairs David de Rothschild, Hank McKinnell, and Jane Wurwand

-- International delegates, C-level suite executives, investors, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and government leaders from USA and across the globe will convene for the upcoming Horasis Extraordinary Meeting on the United States of America event on March 18, 2021 organized by Horasis.David Drake, the Founder and Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, is one of the speakers in the online event. "With another historic moment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris being elected into office, I believe that big changes are in store for our government policies and the state of leadership in America. We are now recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and I believe that we will be able to make better economic policies for the future," Drake shared.David Drake will be joining two-panel sessions for the coming event: the "Government Policies for the New America" panel with Nguyen Anh Tuan of Boston Global Forum, Rodrick Miller of Invest Puerto Rico, Vandana Harris of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine with Paul Sheard as the panel chair; and the "Family Offices in the Era of COVID-19" panel with Ian Morgan of iWestcore Europe and Lynn Zovighian of The Zovighian Partnership., former US Undersecretary of CommerceChairman, Horasis, Chairman, Rock Lake Partners, Vice Chairman, Mastercard, CEO, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, CEO, Sarjay, Inc., Member of Parliament and former Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Deputy Director-General, World Trade Organization, President, Tsinghua Asset Management GroupWith an agenda focusing on the new U.S. administration and American policies, some of the topics in the event include new American government policies after the U.S. elections, the state of family offices in the time of COVID-19, the state of foreign direct investments, and capital markets post-pandemic, etc.The partner organizations of the event include Entrepreneurs' Organization, IE University, Run The World, Thunderbird School of Global Management, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.David Drake participated in a panel discussion in the Horasis Asia Meeting ( https://ldjcapital.com/ what-is-the- future-of-family- busin... ) held last November 30, 2020. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=6OKufbbcBJ0&t=678s LDJ Capital is a multi-family office that invests and manages investments for partners and clients in the areas of payment processing, hospitality, real estate, tech, telecom, mobile, entertainment, media, and recently digital assets, such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies.LDJ Capital has three subdivisions:1. LDJ Capital Group2. LDJ Real Estate Groups3. The Soho Loft Media GroupFor more information, visit: