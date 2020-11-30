News By Tag
The State of New America: Experts weigh in changes on post-COVID market policies in Horasis event
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake to speak in the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting on the USA with co-chairs David de Rothschild, Hank McKinnell, and Jane Wurwand
By: LDJ Capital
David Drake, the Founder and Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, is one of the speakers in the online event. "With another historic moment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris being elected into office, I believe that big changes are in store for our government policies and the state of leadership in America. We are now recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and I believe that we will be able to make better economic policies for the future," Drake shared.
David Drake will be joining two-panel sessions for the coming event: the "Government Policies for the New America" panel with Nguyen Anh Tuan of Boston Global Forum, Rodrick Miller of Invest Puerto Rico, Vandana Harris of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine with Paul Sheard as the panel chair; and the "Family Offices in the Era of COVID-19" panel with Ian Morgan of iWestcore Europe and Lynn Zovighian of The Zovighian Partnership.
Other keynote speakers, co-chairs, and moderators of the online event include:
Francisco J. Sanchez, former US Undersecretary of Commerce
Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman, Horasis
John Cook, Chairman, Rock Lake Partners
Michael Froman, Vice Chairman, Mastercard
Robert Scharfe, CEO, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Sari Miller, CEO, Sarjay, Inc.
Senida Mesi, Member of Parliament and former Deputy Prime Minister of Albania
Yonov Fred Agah, Deputy Director-General, World Trade Organization
Zhi Peng, President, Tsinghua Asset Management Group
With an agenda focusing on the new U.S. administration and American policies, some of the topics in the event include new American government policies after the U.S. elections, the state of family offices in the time of COVID-19, the state of foreign direct investments, and capital markets post-pandemic, etc.
The partner organizations of the event include Entrepreneurs' Organization, IE University, Run The World, Thunderbird School of Global Management, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
David Drake participated in a panel discussion in the Horasis Asia Meeting (https://ldjcapital.com/
About LDJ Capital
LDJ Capital is a multi-family office that invests and manages investments for partners and clients in the areas of payment processing, hospitality, real estate, tech, telecom, mobile, entertainment, media, and recently digital assets, such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
LDJ Capital has three subdivisions:
1. LDJ Capital Group
2. LDJ Real Estate Groups
3. The Soho Loft Media Group
For more information, visit: https://ldjcapital.com/
