Clark Townhomes Honored with Sir Walter Raleigh Award

By: Chappell
 
 
Designer chef’s kitchen at Clark Townhomes.
RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 5, 2021 - PRLog -- Chappell is excited to share Clark Townhomes has been honored with a Sir Walter Raleigh Award for Community Appearance by the City of Raleigh. Clark, an 11-townhome, modern, luxury community located in the heart of Raleigh's Cameron Village, was designed by The Raleigh Architecture Company and developed by Lambert Development. The homes consist of three floorplans spanning 2,500+ square feet, 3 bedrooms, a private elevator, a private courtyard patio, and an expansive rooftop terrace.

"We wanted to capitalize on the opportunity for exterior space," says Robby Johnston, AIA, Owner & Co-Founder at The Raleigh Architecture Company. "We created an outdoor courtyard in front of the building that interacts with the sidewalk. On the second level, we created an outdoor balcony elevated from the ground plane with great green scape views. On the roof, which is accessible via the elevator that serves all four levels, there is a side to side, front to back, rooftop terrace that allows views of the sunset in one direction and Cameron Village in the other."

The design of Clark also emphasizes the kitchen space, equipping each home with the latest features, following a personal passion of the developer's founder, Henry Lambert of Lambert Development (LambertDevelopment.com).

"Because I love to cook, I believe in better kitchens. People use their kitchens to congregate, connect, and yes, eat," says Lambert. "I pay attention to how elegance and efficiency can make a kitchen design functional. You don't have to see your small appliances in the kitchen; you can have an appliance garage and accentuate architecture and design. It's all in the details."

"We are thrilled to have already welcomed home several people living here at Clark Townhomes," says Johnny Chappell, Owner & Broker-in-Charge at Chappell (https://www.chappellres.com/). "To see a project like this, go from concept to completion is always great and a thrill. We are so grateful to be receiving this award – and we hope to see you next year!"

Since its founding, the Sir Walter Raleigh Awards for Community Appearance recognize outstanding new contributions to the City of Raleigh's character, environment, and appearance. Thanks to the modern design and architecture of Clark Townhomes (https://www.clarktownhomes.com/), this modern, luxury community in Cameron Village has made a significant, visual impact.

Clark was awarded by the City based on the following criteria:
  • Exhibition of a new standard of excellence, thereby providing an example for the future.
  • Demonstration of awareness of the importance of good stewardship of the land.
  • Demonstration of community involvement and innovation.
  • Preservation or restoration of existing topography, trees, and other natural features.
  • Significant improvement of an existing site or structure, and/or preserving important historic or cultural features.
  • Provision of attractive and safe conditions that meet and exceed requirements of applicable ordinances, policies, conservation areas, and designated historic districts and properties.
  • Integration of sustainable building principles, architecture expressive of how the project's green features function, and thoughtful conservation/enhancement of its existing features and the surrounding community.

"One of the things we wanted to do was look at what makes a great townhome. We wanted to look at buildings that had been with us a significant amount of time. We went to New York and Chicago, and we looked at what makes those buildings great," Johnston says. "There are many things we took away, one of those being – the building has to be well-built. It has to be substantial, made to be very low maintenance out of durable materials. We specified brick on the exteriors with lots of large openings to let the light in, creating the signature open feeling."

The latest award is not the first in a Chappell-Lambert Development collaboration. Just last fall, the duo took home a Downtown Raleigh Alliance Imprint Award for its economic development of West + Lenoir Townhomes, a 21-modern, luxury townhome community located on the edge of the warehouse district. For more details on that award, visit ChappellRes.com/west-lenoir-development-receives-dra-imprint-award/.

Chappell serves as the broker for Clark Townhomes. Withers Ravenel served as the Landscape Architect, and Chuck Lysaght of Lysaght & Associates served as the Structural Engineer. Concept 8 completed construction. For more information about Clark Townhomes, visit ClarkTownhomes.com.

