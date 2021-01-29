News By Tag
DC Web Fest 9 Celebrates Location Agnostic "New Normal" with New Virtual Format
By: DC Web Fest
With the theme "See Problems as Possibilities"
With a passion for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics)
Ghadar recognizes and acknowledges the fact that we have altered our relationship with space and place, maximizing the festival's presence in the digital sphere. While the in-person connection is missed, the festival aims to continue evolving virtually, which removes all physical barriers for an even more inclusive, global experience.
While event details are being finalized, the event will feature an international festival directors' roundtable where guests will be able to hear from and engage with festival directors from all around the world. Additionally, attendees can expect workshops and masterclasses on how to effectively produce podcasts, finding and telling one's own story, and more!
Founded in 2013, the DC Web Fest highlights the intersection of entertainment and technology, featuring the best of the indie spirit in digital content (Web Series, Games, VR/AR, Apps, Podcasts, etc.). The festival remains at the forefront of emerging art and technology, with a focus on policy and IP implications, both local & international.
The mission of the festival is to entertain, educate, and promote these new and innovative forms of modern art. DC Web Fest strongly believes in STEAM, along with STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Math.
"This annual event has positioned DC as the flashpoint for New Media, and it exposes the District to ever-expanding platforms. By introducing Washingtonians to original content, some of it produced in their own backyard, we aim to inspire engagement with and support for the creative economy," says Ghadar.
