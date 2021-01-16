News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New GCI Study On Gynecologic Cancers in Brazil Finds Most Patients Present With Advanced Disease
Hurdles include illiteracy, radiation machine shortage, and physician training
The purpose of this study, titled, "Panorama of Gynecologic Cancer in Brazil," was to describe the whole scenario of women with gynecologic cancer in Brazil, including incidence, morbidity, and mortality, which could mirror other LMICs around the world, to inform future clinical management and local policy decisions. For incidence analysis, data from 30 Brazilian PBCRs with at least two years of consolidated information between 2000 and 2015 were obtained in February 2020. All new cancer cases diagnosed in permanent residents in a clearly defined geographic area were considered incident.
Highlights from the study include:
Dr. Paul Goss, founder of the Global Cancer Institute, a principal author of the study, believes that four specific actions could help improve treatment and survival rates:
"Gynecologic cancers cause a significant burden in Brazil, and these data could mirror those of other LMICs," said Dr. Goss. "Most patients present with advanced-stage disease at diagnosis and face long waiting times to start treatment, and therefore, a high percentage of early deaths occur. These problems could be addressed with simple interventions that are common in the U.S., including patient navigation programs and tumor boards."
Read the study at https://ascopubs.org/
About Global Cancer Institute
Global Cancer Institute (GCI) is focused on improving survival rates for underserved cancer patients worldwide. Today, cancer death rates in developing countries are double those in the U.S. – GCI is working to close that gap. GCI works directly with physicians in developing countries to propagate simple interventions and treatments that are common in the U.S today, and proven to accelerate diagnosis, access and treatment. Learn more about our programs at http://globalcancerinstitute.org/
Contact
Michelle Faulkner
***@big-swing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse