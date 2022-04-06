News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Non-Profit Global Cancer Institute Names Carolyn Ricci as Executive Director
Experienced women's health advocate joins to accelerate programs for underserved cancer patients
"GCI is in great hands with Carolyn," said Dr. Goss. "She's a strong and capable leader who has, over the course of her career, demonstrated great vision and the ability to build teams and execute. I'm thrilled that she's taking the reins and leading GCI into the future."
Ricci was most recently Director of Development at the Melanoma Research Alliance. Prior to that, she was Director, Programs of the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade leading strategy, grantmaking, and programmatic operations and overseeing up to $40 million in annual giving aimed at improving breast cancer outcomes and reducing disparities in survival rates.
"I am excited to welcome Carolyn to the GCI team. She has deep expertise in women's health, and we are confident that she is the right person to continue GCI's growth in this space," said Paul Damp, President, GCI Board of Trustees. "Carolyn's ability to create connections and consensus with leaders across the oncology field and drive meaningful interventions to help patients overcome barriers to accessing care make her a great fit to lead this special organization."
"I had the tremendous honor to work closely with Dr. Goss earlier in my career at Avon and have been a long-time admirer of GCI's programs and impact," said Ricci. "It is a privilege to now contribute to these efforts and advance work addressing the urgent need for cancer care assistance in resource-limited countries."
GCI is known for its focus on developing countries, where cancer death rates are double those in the U.S. Its primary programs are:
About Global Cancer Institute
Global Cancer Institute (http://globalcancerinstitute.org/)
Contact
Michelle Faulkner
***@big-swing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse