News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Live From Skylight Run" the Successful Series Presents its Third Live Event
Carole Demas and Sarah Rice with Ian Herman Take Center Stage Friday, December 4, 7:30 PM EST
By: KeyMedia Public Relations
As this endearing connection continues, Rice and Demas plan on taking the audience on an energetic, nostalgic, and emotional cabaret ride that will surely bring the viewer's Friday night at home to new musical heights. Rice shares, "We are so excited to be performing together again! We intend to have a blast, as we always do when you put us both in front of a live microphone with a kick-ass musical director and sound engineer!" Skylight Run's award-winning owner and sound engineer Stuart J. Allyn will be steering the audio with Ian Herman (Broadway credits include "Jelly's Last Jam", "The Who's Tommy", "Song And Dance", "Swing", and "Laughing Room Only" with Jackie Mason) on piano and serving as musical director. Rice and Demas will also perform songs from their tribute to the music of Jones and Schmidt "Thank You for Your Love" which won them a prestigious Bistro Award in 2018.
The buzz is Rice will also be showing off her unique theremin skills as well as performing Joanna's "Greenfinch"
As we start to scale-up to the holiday season, which promises to be unlike any other holiday season from the past, the ladies invite you to join them on Friday night, to sit back, grab a glass of wine or a scotch; turn up the volume and sing-along at home, as they entertain you. By the time the hour is coming to a close, you will no doubt be asking yourselves when the next cabaret night from Skylight Run will be. You are in luck, it's every month for the foreseeable future! For more info and tickets, please visit https://www.musae.me/
Contact
Publicist
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse