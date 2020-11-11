 
"Live From Skylight Run" the Successful Series Presents its Third Live Event

Carole Demas and Sarah Rice with Ian Herman Take Center Stage Friday, December 4, 7:30 PM EST
By: KeyMedia Public Relations
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 24, 2020 - PRLog -- Legendary Broadway stars Carole Demas and Sarah Rice will be taking center stage on Friday, December 4, at 7:30 PM to perform a variety of their favorite songs, when the series "Live From Skylight Run" streams its third concert from Westchester, New York to its growing global audience. With a role in common, having both played the female lead, Luisa, in the original (long-running) production of The Fantasticks, these ladies kicked off a lifetime friendship with one another and with Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, the creators of the musical. Holding the record for the longest American theatrical run, The Fantasticks is a gem of the American musical theatre and the ladies plan to perform such timeless classics as "Try to Remember" and "Scarborough Fair."

As this endearing connection continues, Rice and Demas plan on taking the audience on an energetic, nostalgic, and emotional cabaret ride that will surely bring the viewer's Friday night at home to new musical heights. Rice shares, "We are so excited to be performing together again! We intend to have a blast, as we always do when you put us both in front of a live microphone with a kick-ass musical director and sound engineer!" Skylight Run's award-winning owner and sound engineer Stuart J. Allyn will be steering the audio with Ian Herman (Broadway credits include "Jelly's Last Jam", "The Who's Tommy", "Song And Dance", "Swing", and "Laughing Room Only" with Jackie Mason) on piano and serving as musical director. Rice and Demas will also perform songs from their tribute to the music of Jones and Schmidt "Thank You for Your Love" which won them a prestigious Bistro Award in 2018.

The buzz is Rice will also be showing off her unique theremin skills as well as performing Joanna's "Greenfinch" from Sweeney Todd, a role she originated on Broadway. Other songs the trio will be performing will be "My White Knight" from The Music Man and "A Man and A Woman" from 110 in the Shade.  We also hear due to popular demand, Demas will be playing the Kazoo again, as it was a big success during her first concert that launched the Skylight Run series back in September. The audience is invited to round up a kazoo of their own (and their kids) and play along.

As we start to scale-up to the holiday season, which promises to be unlike any other holiday season from the past, the ladies invite you to join them on Friday night, to sit back, grab a glass of wine or a scotch; turn up the volume and sing-along at home, as they entertain you. By the time the hour is coming to a close, you will no doubt be asking yourselves when the next cabaret night from Skylight Run will be. You are in luck, it's every month for the foreseeable future! For more info and tickets, please visit https://www.musae.me/skylightrun/experiences/854/live-from.  Tickets are good for the live stream or anytime afterward.

Email:***@gmail.com
