3Pillar Global Partners With AI Solutions Provider Blue Orange Digital
Leading software development firm, 3Pillar Global, and data analytics innovator, Blue Orange Digital, partner to expand data analytics offerings and deepen client services.
"This partnership allows 3Pillar Global to combine our award-winning expertise in building data-rich, revenue-generating digital products with Blue Orange Digital's globally-respected experience in data science and machine learning to guide our clients and drive even greater success throughout their digital transformation journey," said Jennifer Ives, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships.
Blue Orange Digital was created to help business leaders make better, data-driven decisions for their companies and their customers. Their team of data scientists and product engineers have created successful enterprise solutions for industry-leading firms. 3Pillar's partnership will provide new digital product applications for Blue Orange's data analytics solutions and provide 3Pillar clients access to machine learning capabilities to expand their product development opportunities.
"At Blue Orange Digital, successful AI solutions are the result of broad and complex integrations into well-designed products that improve performance, quality, and safety—ultimately delivering greater business value. This is how 3Pillar's industry-leading approach to digital solutions enables Blue Orange to integrate intelligent automation, machine learning enhanced products, and advanced predictive analytics," says Josh Miramant, CEO of Blue Orange Digital.
For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit https://www.3pillarglobal.com/
About 3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.
About Blue Orange Digital
Blue Orange Digital helps leading organizations design, engineer, and deploy end-to-end AI products and solutions. Using industry-leading cloud technologies, Blue Orange helps manage and scale AI solutions that enable companies to take full advantage of their data. Blue Orange has been recognized as a "Top AI Development and Consultant Agency," for innovations in predictive analytics, automation, and optimization with machine learning in NYC. Please visit https://BlueOrange.Digital to learn more.
