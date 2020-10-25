News By Tag
What A Perfect Time to Pay Tribute to Patsy Cline
Live from Skylight Run: Walkin' After Midnight: November 6 with Broadway Star Carter Calvert
By: KeyMedia Public Relations
Calvert shares with KeyMedia Public Relations, "It is important to remember and remind people just how influential Patsy Cline was. Young female artists today have such an advantage, with hard battles fought and won around equality and artistic expression tackled by artists like Patsy Cline. She has opened the doors for the likes of Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood who attract country and pop audiences. Ms. Cline was not to be pigeonholed and audiences related to her sincerity, honesty, and vulnerability with a voice that carried her emotions through every bone of her body. When she sang, there were no fences or restrictions. I love performing Walkin' After Midnight; as it allows me to share interesting stories about this legend's life and fun tidbits about how many of her hit songs came about."
Portraying an iconic performer is not an easy task and Carter Calvert who has been starring in the two-person musical, Always Patsy Cline all over the county alongside Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers for the past decade aims to honor the late Cline in the new digital age, in a more intimate way. This will be up close and personal through a colorful tapestry of iconic songs and witty storytelling with the help of her live streaming team Skylight Run and Musae. The event will be live on both an HD camera and a 360-degree camera, giving the ticket buyers an almost tactile experience, with the ability to move in closer and around the studio space virtually, with their smartphones or computers. The performance will have a live sound engineer and a film crew as well with the concert being pushed out live through the Musae platform.
Miss Calvert, a Broadway star has gained rave reviews and triumphant accolades for her heartfelt portrayal of the legendary country recording artist. She vocally captures Patsy Cline's musical stylings pitch- perfectly in mega-hits including "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "She's Got You" and "Walkin' After Midnight," the show's namesake.
About Carter Calvert: Carter Calvert is best known for originating her role in the Tony-nominated, "It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues" on Broadway. Ms. Calvert toured Europe in "Smokey Joe's Café" and played Grizabella in a national tour of "CATS." Television credits include The David Letterman Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, and The Today Show. She has opened for Liza Minnelli and The Temptations to name a few. Ms. Calvert is also an accomplished voice-over artist and has been seen or heard in numerous national commercials including Wendy's, MTV, Charles Schwab, and Airwick. For more about Carter Calvert please visit www.cartercalvert.com. To purchase tickets: https://www.musae.me/
