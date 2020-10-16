News By Tag
C&D | The Agency to Launch with #ExerciseYourRights Voter Education Initiative
By: C&D | The Agency
Driven by Marto and Rhodes' combined 40+ years of industry savvy and extensive relationships, C&D offers a mix of marketing, public relations and talent management services to business and entertainment professionals. Their client roster includes five-time Grammy award-winning music producer Tricky Stewart, Wade Ford owner Steve Ewing, Little Italia Restaurants (Antico Pizza, Gio's Chicken, Tropicale) and the Law Offices of Julian Lewis Sanders.
The agency's inaugural project is a voter education initiative aimed at combating voter suppression in Georgia during the 2020 election. Entitled #ExerciseYourRights, the campaign's mission is to educate and encourage registered voters to know their legal rights and to support efforts to create a safe and accessible election. The initiative kicks off today. Users can join the movement and empower others to know their voting rights by visiting canddtheagency.com (http://www.canddtheagency.com/
"Courtney and I have accomplished so much individually,"
"We formed this company around the principle of 'creating and doing the work from within,'" says Rhodes, a seasoned marketing pro whose communications strategies generated millions for companies such as Ford, Clear Channel (now iHeartMedia)
The C&D co-founders' pro-woman approach to business includes creating a safe and positive environment for women to work together and flourish in male-dominated industries. Their goal is to support projects that advocate for causes such as women's empowerment, social justice and mental health awareness.
For more information on C&D | The Agency or the #ExerciseYourRights campaign, visit canddtheagency.com (http://www.canddtheagency.com/)
ABOUT C&D | THE AGENCY
Founded in 2020, C&D | The Agency is an all women-led management agency that provides Marketing, Branding, Public & Media Relations services along with Project, Talent and Operations Management specializing in Business and Entertainment. Our mission is to empower, mentor and lead businesswomen to collaborate together and increase opportunity for minority women. We are dedicated to building brands and campaigns that are rooted in meaningful initiatives especially within the African-American and Multicultural communities.
ABOUT COURTNEY R. RHODES
Courtney R. Rhodes is a branding and marketing expert, the founder of Digital CEO School and co-founder of C&D | The Agency based out of Atlanta, Ga. Equipped with an M.A. degree in Communications Design from the University of Baltimore, for 20+ years, she has worked with multi-million-
ABOUT DINA MARTO
Dina Marto is a seasoned entrepreneur, having shattered gender and ethnic glass ceilings during her nearly 20 years as a music executive and small business owner. She is co-founder of C&D | The Agency, an all women-led management agency formed in partnership with marketing professional Courtney Rhodes. Prior to C&D, she founded Atlanta staple Twelve Music & Studios in 2012 and curated one of the South's most sought-after creative environments to develop talent and produce Billboard-shattering hits. Previously, she served on the A&R team for music mogul Antonio "L.A." Reid at Island Def Jam, acting as A&R coordinator for albums by Young Jeezy, Nas, Rick Ross, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J and more throughout a six year period. Currently, she manages a hand-selected group of talent, as well as consults emerging and established artists. Dina is on the management team for superstar Tip "T.I." Harris and helped launch his popular podcast "expediTIously"
IG/TW: @CandDtheAgency
Media Contacts:
Saptosa Foster
saptosa@gmail.com
Clorissa Wright
cwright@synergyprservices.com
C&D | The Agency
***@canddtheagency.com
