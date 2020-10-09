News By Tag
JUSDA Takes First Place in GS1 Hackathon
By: JUSDA Supply Chain Management
The GS1 US Hackathon, hosted and organized by GS1 US, asked the developer community to challenge the traditional way supply chains function. Developers were asked to leverage technologies including blockchain, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to help "future-proof"
"We are extremely excited to be recognized by GS1 and the panel of judges for a problem we continue to see within supply chains. To solve the problems of the companies of tomorrow, we need to innovate and create partnerships throughout the supply chain," said Jack Chang, Managing Director, JUSDA Supply Chain Management. "This top prize further recognizes that JUSDA Supply Chain Management is dedicated to innovation and designing the future of supply chain services to deliver actionable insights that lead to winning outcomes to clients."
John Berry, the JUSDA IT Director who spearheaded the project adds, "The JUSDA Technology team enjoyed participating in this hackathon and learned a lot from the resources the GS1 provided. We want to thank GS1 for putting on this hackathon and for awarding us first prize in the competition. The GS1 standards are a critical piece of a more resilient supply chain and we encourage everyone working in supply chain to learn more about how you can use the GS1 standards to improve your business."
GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, please visit https://www.gs1us.org.
About JUSDA Supply Chain Management
JUSDA is a global supply chain leader and in integrating Component to Manufacture to Consumer (C2M2C) solutions. We leverage our 17 years of experience to help enterprises transform and upgrade their supply chains by applying our innovative business model that covers the flow of trade, goods, information, capital, technology and processes. The premiere supply chain management platform for Foxconn Technology Group, JUSDA is committed to driving professionalism and growth through the application of advanced technology and research and development. Learn more here: https://www.jusdausa.com
