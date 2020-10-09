Autonomous vehicle, robot, AG and construction equipment guidance news

News By Tag
ACEINNA & PointOne Navigation partner to create the industry's most affordable, highly accurate (1 centimeter) and easy to use positioning solution for autonomous vehicles of all kinds
By: ACEINNA
ACEINNA & PointOne partner to create the industry's most affordable, highly accurate (1 centimeter) and easy to use positioning solution for autonomous vehicles
ACEINNA, one of the world's leading developers of inertial based guidance and navigation systems for autonomous vehicles and devices, today announced a partnership with Point One Navigation, a visionary leader delivering precise positioning for the next generation of transportation. The strategic partnership enables a streamlined positioning platform which combines Point One's Polaris GNSS cloud correction service with ACEINNA's OpenRTK330 hardware and software solution for developers in agriculture, construction, mapping, surveying, robotics and trucking.
The GNSS correction service market shows great promise yet is presently hampered by some lingering problems. These include: the nuisance of managing separate commercial/support relationships for hardware and subscriptions, difficulty integrating solutions between such providers, lack of consistency in resulting accuracy compared with what is advertised, resistance to supporting all application sizes from single unit to high volume, the absence of a coast-to-coast network from a single provider, and stubbornly high pricing for the service in general.
ACEINNA and Point One are solving these problems by delivering the most reliable, turn-key and affordable GNSS correction solution on the market. Customers will be able to purchase the fully integrated hardware and streaming service directly from ACEINNA and its distribution partners versus seeking out a provider on their own. Activation and authentication will be streamlined thanks to extensive backend server synchronization between ACEINNA and Point One. True centimeter-level accuracy will be attainable and powered by the integration of Point One's coast-to-coast Polaris network and ACEINNA's OpenRTK platform. Finally, aggressive pricing will be offered to support all deployment levels, from single unit and up through large scale. The combined offering will be available for purchase beginning in December 2020.
"This partnership between ACEINNA and Point One harnesses and combines each of our distinct strengths, to offer a solution platform that makes high performance positioning accessible to a variety of industries and applications. We are thrilled to work with Point One's technical expertise and execution to advance this technology to the next level of precision," said Dr. Yang Zhao, Chairman and CEO of ACEINNA.
"Point One's Polaris is a highly adaptable network that provides critical data for a myriad of precise positioning and autonomous applications,"
OpenRTK330 is a state-of-the-
Point One's Polaris network is a proprietary GNSS correction network built from the ground up for the needs of modern automotive and robotics customers. Polaris uses the latest in base station technology including advanced anti-jam, interference mitigation, security and integrity monitoring. Its powerful cloud-based correction architecture allows for GNSS corrections in RTK or SSR configuration. Its open source interfaces demonstrate compatibility with receivers and chipsets from leading providers. The service is also compatible with any NTRIP/RTCM3 compliant receiver.
ABOUT ACEINNA
ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, consumer appliances, agricultural and construction markets.
ACEINNA's precise positioning solutions are MEMS based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous revolution. ACEINNA's isolated current sensor product family is based on an AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a simple, cost effective single-chip form factor. ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China.
ABOUT POINT ONE NAVIGATION
Tomorrow's vehicles, equipment and devices require precise knowledge of their location to be safe and effective in the real world. Point One is delivering the first precise positioning solution that is both cost effective and works anywhere. Satellite navigation, computer vision and sensor fusion comprise the foundation for Point One's location platform. Point One outperforms other options by tightly coupling the strengths of different sensor modalities and intelligently using proprietary data. Point One is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
ACEINNA Inc., One Tech Drive, Suite 325, Andover, MA 01810
Tel: 978-965-3200 Fax: 978-965-3201
Email: info@aceinna.com
Web: https://www.aceinna.com
Point One Navigation Inc., 152 Beaver St., San Francisco, CA 94114
Email: info@pointonenav.com
Web: https://
