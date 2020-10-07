News By Tag
Guinness World Records Computer Science Attempt in Michigan
Michigan Accelerate Computer Science celebrates National Computer Science Week by attempting to set the Guinness World Records for "Most Users To Take An Online Computer Programming Lesson Within 24 Hours" starting on Friday December 11, 2020.
By: Accelerate4KIDS™
In March of 2019, Thanh Tran, Executive Director of Accelerate4KIDS™
Thanh was struggling to find a way to uplift the Detroit community that he dearly admires. While his parent company, AccelerateKID®
In June, Thanh reconnected with Selam, the MEDC team, and other organizations like Wayne State University, Detroit Public Schools Community District, WhooSaid, AcceleateKID®
The Guinness World Records attempt will run 24 hours starting from Friday, Dec 11th at 8AM (EST) to Saturday, Dec 12th at 8AM (EST). The event will be for anyone ages 6 to 60 years old who wants to learn or refresh their coding skills with JavaScript programming language using Bitsbox. Since it's a virtual event, we have opened it nationally. We'll be using the Detroit-based EdTech startup, WhooSaid, as the teaching platform to manage the participants as they complete a 30-minute online computer programming lesson. Although only 500 participants are required to set the record, the goal is to enroll over 2000.
Thanh believes that who we are is defined by how we handle situations, bad and good. In 10 years, he hopes Michiganders will look back and feel proud that they helped break a Guinness World Records in Michigan to overcome the pandemic, promote unity and increase access and opportunities in computer science education for everyone.
