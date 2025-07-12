Follow on Google News
N1 business supply platform supta.ge - a distinct E-commerce concept in Georgia
Everything for your business in 1 place, stationary items, disposable products, cleaning and disinfectants & etc.
By: AID Group JSC
To simplify navigation on the website, there are 9 categories (https://supta.ge/
Timely replenishment of supplies is critically important for the smooth operational activities of all types of businesses. Therefore, one of the main priorities of Supta.ge (https://supta.ge/
Supta.ge is the N1 business supply online platform in the Georgian market, currently serving over 1,500 legal entities and more than 4,000 individuals. Such rapid growth of the company is clearly linked to the constant updating of digital technologies (https://supta.ge/
As we have already mentioned, there is very high competition in the E-commerce sector, and although Supta.ge is undoubtedly the leader in supplying legal entities, the company does not intend to stop there. It is constantly developing and promises many new features to customers soon, including the addition of new products, the introduction of innovative payment methods, the creation of a mobile application, and the expansion of services to the regions.
Due to the constantly growing demand, the market is filled with so-called 'marketplaces' that are mainly adapted to the needs of individuals. In terms of supplying legal entities, it is difficult to find an online store (https://supta.ge/
