Rapper ALRIGHT puts Antelope Valley on the map auditions for Major Record Label

There has never been another rapper who has the uniqueness of the Rapper ALRIGHT his name in and of itself is different. He is the self-proclaimed Lion of Rap, no other rapper has ever held or was ever great enough to claim that title until now.

Rapper Alright

-- In our 20 years of covering musicians, we have never met a recording artist like The Rapper Alright. He is a mixture of the past, presence and future. He is literally a Rapper without a category we can't classify him, he is for all generations. We will leave the rest up to you because you will be drawn in by his lyrics, rap style and his psychedelic view on life. He submitted 24 songs that all of you need to listen to.Do whatever you have to hear them, they are on a site called EMASTERED.COM under the title of EMAZING PRODUCTIONS (RAPPER ALIGHT)His last song has a haunting beat the song is called ON-LOCK and in this song he lets the world know both angels and demons to take a knee in his presence and he makes it clear that whatever the sun touches belongs to him. Again, we have met the Lion of Rap and the King who has self proclaimed his greatness, his fans will forever be his fans, his style has never before been seen or witnessed. Once his fans find him they will be forever fans of The Rapper Alright because no one raps like him on earth.His parents are hard working Americans who have built a great life for themselves, we asked the mom and dad when did they notice their son's rapping ability. It was something they noticed that just came together, they have always supported him and he is eternally greatful for this support.They are a very big part in him receiving the support he needed in order to take his career to the next level. The record executive was quoted as saying "Alright's parents are both awesome and trustworthy people who I enjoyed meeting" LDYSRThe following is a detailed account of who the rapper Alright is in his own words nothing has been altered these are his exact words that describe who he is and how he sees himself in life:My name is Alright… I am more than a musician and songwriter, I am a visionary. Music has always been a huge part of my life. Music speaks of the event that I am proposing and has for many years. The music speaks of me! Since I was young I have always had a dream of throwing a party at a place called Magido, an old ancient battlefield in France translated Armageddon in english. It's a huge flatland, an ancient battlefield they say possibly the location of the final battle between heaven and hell... I say… it's the perfect place to throw the most amazing, courageous, beautiful music and art festival that the world has ever seen! An event of biblical proportions!I have been told that the idea alone opens doors in the mind.Imagine 2000 years ago you saw visions of an event of this magnitude… How would you describe that? The lights at night, the fireworks in the sky? I mean the music i'm working on right now is pure fire! ...and its going to sweep the globe. I know this because God has blessed me and this larger than life endeavor. I chose faith after being tempted.. I literally chose faith… about a year and a half ago. I tell this story and people often dismiss me as being crazy or on drugs. It has been a long series of events but I remember the day that my chair became my throne. I could feel it. I hadn't fully accepted my role as King at that time but I felt that.. Was almost as if everything could feel it. I felt the recent transition of power. Only two weeks ago after baptising myself in a small pond I had built for a friend it was read to me that I was deeded over the world. On that same day I was blessed with the "Faith-o-meter"It's a fishing instrument! How perfect is that? We can test the faith at the show.. The moment I picked it up I knew it was a relic and with everything taken into account... it is... right? Then not even two weeks later I connected with the former head of Virgin Records. Now my music will be on a platform worldwide that covers one seventh of earth's population. That is absolutely amazing! It is a true and truly incredible story of faith and perseverance. I am extremely humbled by the graciousness, mercy and glory of God as I believe we all should be.