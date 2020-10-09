News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Smart Parking investment accelerates as car usage grows in Covid environment
Cleverciti secures $5.6 million in A+ funding round led by SPDG Ventures
By: Cleverciti
Cleverciti's smart parking solutions help cities and organizations reduce traffic and emissions and increase parking and shopping revenue while allowing drivers to enjoy a smooth, stress-free arrival experience. Cleverciti has been deployed in a wide variety of use cases across the globe – at over 200 locations in over 20 countries. One of Cleverciti's latest large-scale installations is the comprehensive on-street parking guidance in Cologne that launched in June 2020. Drivers are now guided turn-by-turn to an available on-street parking space with Cleverciti's innovative digital signs on each street corner and a mobile app.
Since pioneering its edge-computing, AI-based IOT sensors, 360-degree guidance solutions, and vehicle location cards, Cleverciti has solidified its place as the technology leader in smart parking solutions and services. The sensors and digital signs are typically mounted on lampposts and up to 100 spaces can be monitored by a single sensor. Vehicle location cards identify the precise location of a vehicle in a parking area and automate payment and permits. With deployments in smart cities, park & rides, shopping malls, hospitals and corporate campuses, Cleverciti is defining the future of smart parking with innovative technologies.
Olivier Périer, Chairman of the Board and Lead Investor, notes: "We are proud to have all of Cleverciti's investors around the table in the middle of a worldwide crisis. It reflects the unique position Cleverciti is in: well-funded, leading the reduction of traffic and emissions in our cities, and allowing parking operators to manage their assets in a holistic way".
"We evaluated smart parking solutions from all over the world before investing in Cleverciti. We believe Cleverciti has developed the world's best solution for smart, efficient parking and guidance, that will help cities reimagine how they can reduce congestion in downtown and retail areas." said Steve Westly, Managing Partner of the Westly Group.
Thomas Hohenacker, CEO and David Parker, COO, are thrilled to be partnered with this esteemed group of investors to transform the parking experience: "We must reduce CO2 emissions, make our cities smarter and more livable and reduce wasted time and energy. Cleverciti makes an immediate impact in each of these areas, by allowing drivers to use our smart parking data and turn-by-turn guidance systems to park quickly and seamlessly."
The international Cleverciti team consists of some of the brightest and most experienced experts from the fields of IOT, AI, and parking. Cleverciti's headquarters are in Munich, Germany and Atlanta, US and their global sales and customer support organizations are designed to meet customer needs around the world.
About Cleverciti
Cleverciti is the leader in comprehensive, high-tech solutions for outdoor and on-street parking detection, monitoring, and guidance. Cleverciti provides organizations with a robust and highly reliable solution that enhances convenience, builds loyalty and boosts engagement, allowing customers to maximize ROI and streamline the parking experience. Its end-to-end solutions are designed to strengthen parking detection, improve guidance, and enhance communication. With more than 200 installations in 20 countries across the world, Cleverciti seeks to help organizations reduce traffic and emissions, and increase revenue while allowing drivers to enjoy a smooth, stress-free parking experience. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with offices in Chicago and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.cleverciti.com.
About SPDG Ventures
SPDG is a Family Enterprise recognized for its active and responsible role as one of the two major shareholders of the D'Ieteren Group (https://www.dieteren.com/
About ENV
ENV supports entrepreneurs to develop new solutions for a sustainable future - people, planet, profit - by leveraging our financially driven VC setup with the reach and skills of the corporate investor EnBW. With an investment volume of 100 million euros, EnBW New Ventures offers startups access to professional investor expertise and a customer and supplier network in the areas of energy and infrastructure. The startups that we invest in engage and scale with EnBW in its transformation towards becoming a sustainable and digital infrastructure operator. For more information visit https://www.env.vc/
About Westly Group
The Westly Group is one of the world's larger venture funds focused on smart energy, mobility and cities, with 13 of the world's larger energy and auto companies as investors. Based in Silicon Valley, The Westly Group has had four portfolio companies go public on Nasdaq including Tesla Motors. www.westlygroup.com
Contact
Brian Wimberley
***@cleverciti.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse