Black Lives Matter Takes Stage at Durban International Film Festival with "Equal Standard"
By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
The San Francisco Black Film Festival XXII promoted film that intersects with the themes of "Black Lives Matter" and "The Blue Wall of Silence," "Equal Standard" directed by Brendan Kyle Cochrane, written, produced, and co-directed by New York based writer Taheim Bryan will be screened at the 41st Durban International Film Festival in Durban, South Africa that is underway now through September 20th.
As part of DIFF, the community engagement program, "isiPhethu" which aims to entertain, educate, train and up-skill, instill confidence to young aspirant filmmakers and share information that is relevant to the film industry to empower young people," includes a panel discussion on police brutality with creatives from "Equal Standard."
In addition to the screening of "Equal Standard," during the festival as a program of "isiPhethu,"
"Racism is taught and it can be eradicated through teaching," said Taheim Bryan. "Hate blocks spiritual blessings." I am thankful to the Durban International Film Festival for the opportunity for a discussion to help educate and eradicate racism." https://ccadiff.ukzn.ac.za/
The "Equal Standard" Panel Discussion will be 2:00 pm SAST/8 am Eastern Time/ 5 am Pacific Time. Copy and Paste this Link to Register to attend the discussion:
https://ukzn.zoom.us/
"Equal Standard" was introduced to the Bay Area by San Francisco Black Film Festival Co-Director Kali O'Ray, who was in the midst of planning a Popup Drive-in event in China Basin with LMNOP Design for the film when COVID-19 cases ticked up in San Francisco and plans were altered. O'Ray died unexpectedly on August 7th before finalizing alternative plans for "Equal Standard."
In tribute to O'Ray, who died on the first Friday on August and Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28th, the last Friday of August, San Francisco Black Film Festival paid tribute to both with its Live Talk @SFBFF "The Power of the Heroic Figure to Fight Racism" with San Francisco Human Rights Commissioner and former California Public Utilities Judge Karen Clopton, Oakland-based Supreme Court winning civil rights attorney, Pamela Price, San Francisco Arts Commissioner Linda Parker Pennington, Taheim Bryan and Jackie Wright, as moderator.
O'Ray's leadership not only opened the way for collaboration with the Durban International Film Festival, but also the Durban FilmMart that was held September 4-13, 2020.
