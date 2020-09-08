News By Tag
Need a Strong Foundation for your Construction Project? American Deep Foundation Can Help
By: American Deep Foundation
American Deep Foundation (ADF) is in the pile and shoring industry; the company is based out of Statham, Georgia, with a satellite office and equipment yard in Castle Hayne (Wilmington)
According to ADF Operations Manager Jonathan Beck, piling is a central aspect of many different types of construction projects where having a safe and solid foundation is key.
"Basically, we rotate an Auger into the ground using a hydraulic drill (usually mounted on the front of a crawler crane) to refusal or to the design depth determined by the geotechnical engineer. We then pump grout in through the auger as it is withdrawn. This forms a concrete pile," he said. "We also install 'driven' piles, which could be a steel H-pile, a timber pile, a pipe pile or a concrete pile, which are driven into the ground with an air, hydraulic or diesel pile hammer. In addition we install micro-piles, which can be drilled through obstructions or undependable rock layers to reach a stratum capable of carrying the necessary pile load. "
Examples of structures that ADF installs piles for are beachfront condos, factories and industrial plants, smokestacks, and a plethora of other things, ranging from houses and businesses to nuclear plants and everything in-between. Plies can be used for very heavy structures, lighter structures built on poor soil or even on top of landfills in order to extend the foundation loads deeper into the ground. Some structures need piles because the design requires a minimum of settlement such as factories with precision machinery.
"We have installed piles to support just about anything," Beck said. "We have a $10 million bonding capacity allowing us to be involved in major projects, but we still appreciate the opportunity to install house piles on the beach."
ADF also offers shoring services (excavation bracing). This consists of installing drilled or driven piles to support the walls of excavation while construction crews are excavating below grade for installation of building foundations, a basement and/or other structures.
ADF mainly services the Southeast and the East Coast of the United States, although they will go nearly anywhere if need be, Beck said, and the company boasts of the skill and know-how that can get the job done safely and right, each and every time.
"We do large and small projects utilizing our extensive experience,"
To find out more about American Deep Foundation, please visit https://americandeepfoundation.com or call (770) 725-9615.
