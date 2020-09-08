 
Need a Strong Foundation for your Construction Project? American Deep Foundation Can Help

By: American Deep Foundation
 
 
STATHAM, Ga. - Sept. 11, 2020 - PRLog -- When it comes to building anything, there's nothing more important than having a good foundation; without that, whatever you construct on top may one day come tumbling down, so it's vital to employ a company that you can trust to get the job done right.

American Deep Foundation (ADF) is in the pile and shoring industry; the company is based out of Statham, Georgia, with a satellite office and equipment yard in Castle Hayne (Wilmington), North Carolina. A pile (or piling) is a vertical structural element of a deep foundation, driven or drilled deep into the ground at the building site in order to strengthen the foundation of the structure that you intend to build on top of it.

According to ADF Operations Manager Jonathan Beck, piling is a central aspect of many different types of construction projects where having a safe and solid foundation is key.

"Basically, we rotate an Auger into the ground using a hydraulic drill (usually mounted on the front of a crawler crane) to refusal or to the design depth determined by the geotechnical engineer. We then pump grout in through the auger as it is withdrawn. This forms a concrete pile," he said. "We also install 'driven' piles, which could be a steel H-pile, a timber pile, a pipe pile or a concrete pile, which are driven into the ground with an air, hydraulic or diesel pile hammer. In addition we install micro-piles, which can be drilled through obstructions or undependable rock layers to reach a stratum capable of carrying the necessary pile load. "

Examples of structures that ADF installs piles for are beachfront condos, factories and industrial plants, smokestacks, and a plethora of other things, ranging from houses and businesses to nuclear plants and everything in-between. Plies can be used for very heavy structures, lighter structures built on poor soil or even on top of landfills in order to extend the foundation loads deeper into the ground. Some structures need piles because the design requires a minimum of settlement such as factories with precision machinery.

"We have installed piles to support just about anything," Beck said. "We have a $10 million bonding capacity allowing us to be involved in major projects, but we still appreciate the opportunity to install house piles on the beach."

ADF also offers shoring services (excavation bracing). This consists of installing drilled or driven piles to support the walls of excavation while construction crews are excavating below grade for installation of building foundations, a basement and/or other structures.

ADF mainly services the Southeast and the East Coast of the United States, although they will go nearly anywhere if need be, Beck said, and the company boasts of the skill and know-how that can get the job done safely and right, each and every time.

"We do large and small projects utilizing our extensive experience," he said. "And we do augered, drilled and driven piles, whereas most companies only do one type."

To find out more about American Deep Foundation, please visit https://americandeepfoundation.com or call (770) 725-9615.

This press release brought to you by https://www.yellowpagesdirectory.com.

