WIFI & WINE: Historic Smithton Inn Launches Workcation, Complete with Happy Hour
Inn in Lancaster County launches workcation getaway to tout newly revamped speedy internet and onsite happy hour for working couples that need space, efficiency, and socially-distant camaraderie
By: Bed & Brunch PR
"We just rewired our whole inn for the fastest internet available and strung new Edison lights on the outdoor patio for Weathered Vineyards (https://www.historicsmithtoninn.com/
As all local properties, the Historic Smithton Inn was forced to close at the height of the pandemic, so it took the time to reconfigure the inn's internet access and speed, a daunting task for the thick, 18-inch stone walls, that are trademark to a historic home from the 1700s. The inn also upgraded all rooms to smart TVs, enabling guests to log in to their streaming services on large screens from the comfort of their rooms. The forward-facing inn offers a rare mix of old-time charm and modern amenities – guests often see and hear Amish buggies trotting nearby, and the inn has its own Tesla electric vehicle charging station. It's also located around the corner to a 20-block downtown area with many al fresco dining options, various independent shops, and craft breweries.
The WIFI & WINE package includes a complimentary glass of wine for each guest to enjoy during their own designated happy hour. The wine bar (https://www.historicsmithtoninn.com/
The WIFI & WINE package includes:
· Overnight stay at the Historic Smithton Inn
· Full breakfast each morning
· Use of the firepit and gardens
· High speed wireless internet
· Streaming-
· Complimentary onsite parking
· 1-glass of wine (choose from a dozen wines or select between two wine slushies)
· Case pricing on any bottle purchases, to repeat part of the experience upon return home
Package costs start at $159/night plus taxes and gratuities, and vary based on room selection and length of stay. This package runs through October 31, 2020. Please enter code WINE when making your reservation.
About Historic Smithton Inn
The Historic Smithton Inn was originally a tavern/stage coach stop built in 1763. Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch country, it features an expansive garden. Weathered Vineyards, the inn's onsite wine bar. The inn is an 8-minute walk to the Ephrata Cloister, a former religious community and museum. It's also 20-minutes from the Amish Village and the historical Conestoga House and Gardens, which boasts 7.8 acres of famous gardens. The Historic Smithton Inn is located at 900 W Main St in Ephrata, PA 17522. It is an-hour drive from Philadelphia;
Contact
Maria Coder
***@gmail.com
