WIFI & WINE: Historic Smithton Inn Launches Workcation, Complete with Happy Hour

Inn in Lancaster County launches workcation getaway to tout newly revamped speedy internet and onsite happy hour for working couples that need space, efficiency, and socially-distant camaraderie
EPHRATA, Pa. - Aug. 24, 2020 - PRLog -- Forget the watercooler chatter, the Historic Smithton Inn (https://www.historicsmithtoninn.com/) is offering hard working couples (and singletons) a workcation that allows guests to choose their very own happy hour, order breakfast to coincide with their Zoom meeting, and swap their home office for an immersive high-tech experience set amid 18th Century charm.

"We just rewired our whole inn for the fastest internet available and strung new Edison lights on the outdoor patio for Weathered Vineyards (https://www.historicsmithtoninn.com/local-activities/weathered-vineyards)," said innkeeper, Rebecca Gallagher. "We're fully positioned now to have travelers that want a change of scenery, need reliable, high-speed internet, and could appreciate a great bottle of wine."

As all local properties, the Historic Smithton Inn was forced to close at the height of the pandemic, so it took the time to reconfigure the inn's internet access and speed, a daunting task for the thick, 18-inch stone walls, that are trademark to a historic home from the 1700s. The inn also upgraded all rooms to smart TVs, enabling guests to log in to their streaming services on large screens from the comfort of their rooms. The forward-facing inn offers a rare mix of old-time charm and modern amenities – guests often see and hear Amish buggies trotting nearby, and the inn has its own Tesla electric vehicle charging station. It's also located around the corner to a 20-block downtown area with many al fresco dining options, various independent shops, and craft breweries.

The WIFI & WINE package includes a complimentary glass of wine for each guest to enjoy during their own designated happy hour. The wine bar (https://www.historicsmithtoninn.com/local-activities/weat...) is open from 4-8 pm for overnight guests or by request for earlier or later hours. Guests may enjoy their wine there or take it to sip in the garden. "We also offer the option of an 'after work drink.' "Feel free to come down in the evening and grab your wine to enjoy at the fire pit under the stars."

The WIFI & WINE package includes:

·      Overnight stay at the Historic Smithton Inn

·      Full breakfast each morning

·      Use of the firepit and gardens

·      High speed wireless internet

·      Streaming-enabled in-room Smart-TVs

·      Complimentary onsite parking

·      1-glass of wine (choose from a dozen wines or select between two wine slushies)

·      Case pricing on any bottle purchases, to repeat part of the experience upon return home

Package costs start at $159/night plus taxes and gratuities, and vary based on room selection and length of stay. This package runs through October 31, 2020. Please enter code WINE when making your reservation.

About Historic Smithton Inn

The Historic Smithton Inn was originally a tavern/stage coach stop built in 1763. Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch country, it features an expansive garden. Weathered Vineyards, the inn's onsite wine bar. The inn is an 8-minute walk to the Ephrata Cloister, a former religious community and museum. It's also 20-minutes from the Amish Village and the historical Conestoga House and Gardens, which boasts 7.8 acres of famous gardens. The Historic Smithton Inn is located at 900 W Main St in Ephrata, PA 17522. It is an-hour drive from Philadelphia; 1.5-hours from Baltimore, Maryland and 3-hours from New York City. For more information call (717) 733-6094 or visit: https://www.historicsmithtoninn.com/

