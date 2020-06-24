StacKz Savings App Sets Fall 2020 Release Date

The mission of the StacKz App is to encourage Black economic change through financial technology. Their goal is to help millions of people save millions of dollars together.

--, a Black-owned business that applied for the State of Delaware EDGE Grant for small businesses before the COVID-19 pandemic, announces Fall 2020 release date.was designed for the Black community as a means to encourage financial literacy, encourage a savers mindset, and solidify the collective economic power of the Black community. In its simplest form, the StacKz savings app automates daily saving by rounding purchases up and depositing the spare change into the user's account."The creation of this app is us leading by example," says co-founder Fred Mathis. "Gone are the days of folks talking about what we should do. Gone are the times of idle daydreaming. This is the time of getting things done.is where we put our money where our mouth is and actually make tangible things happen." Co-founder Greg Lacy adds, "is the only app that provides a plan to benefit our community directly. It feels great to help create something that not only ensures the financial success of my family, but also the financial success of the Black economic community at large."Everyone is familiar with taking their spare change out of their pocket and throwing it into a jar at the end of the day. When they collected enough change, they would take the jar to a change counting machine to cash it out never knowing exactly how much change was in the jar. With the, when someone uses their debit card, the app rounds their purchase up to the nearest dollar and saves the change in an account for them. Users know exactly how much they are saving. The app encourages daily savings and allows people to be in full control of their money. Over time, users can save the money they need for educational expenses, emergencies, and even retirement without worrying about where the money will come from.Some other functions of theinclude:- A financial literacy curriculum created by Delaware State University professors and financial industry experts,- The ability for users to make scheduled deposits into theiraccount,- The ability for users to charge themselves an ATM fee that gets saved in theiraccount,- And more."The mission of theis too important not to push forward and seek funding," says Chief Marketing Officer, Kenya Singleton. "We want to help millions of people save millions of dollars together."Theencourages community savings for the StacKz community as well individual savings for each of its users. People can subscribe to the StacKz App for as little as $2.99/month. For more information, visit– StacKz, LLC is a FinTech company dedicated to bringing financial technology to the Black community. Their goal is to help millions of people save millions of dollars together.