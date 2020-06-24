 
News By Tag
* Finance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wilmington
  Delaware
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2020
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

StacKz Savings App Sets Fall 2020 Release Date

The mission of the StacKz App is to encourage Black economic change through financial technology. Their goal is to help millions of people save millions of dollars together.
By:
 
 
Encouraging Black Economic Change
Encouraging Black Economic Change
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Finance

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Wilmington - Delaware - US

WILMINGTON, Del. - June 24, 2020 - PRLog -- StacKz, LLC, a Black-owned business that applied for the State of Delaware EDGE Grant for small businesses before the COVID-19 pandemic, announces Fall 2020 release date.

The StacKz App was designed for the Black community as a means to encourage financial literacy, encourage a savers mindset, and solidify the collective economic power of the Black community.  In its simplest form, the StacKz savings app automates daily saving by rounding purchases up and depositing the spare change into the user's account.

"The creation of this app is us leading by example," says co-founder Fred Mathis.  "Gone are the days of folks talking about what we should do.  Gone are the times of idle daydreaming. This is the time of getting things done.  StacKz is where we put our money where our mouth is and actually make tangible things happen." Co-founder Greg Lacy adds, "StacKz is the only app that provides a plan to benefit our community directly.  It feels great to help create something that not only ensures the financial success of my family, but also the financial success of the Black economic community at large."

Everyone is familiar with taking their spare change out of their pocket and throwing it into a jar at the end of the day. When they collected enough change, they would take the jar to a change counting machine to cash it out never knowing exactly how much change was in the jar.  With the StacKz App, when someone uses their debit card, the app rounds their purchase up to the nearest dollar and saves the change in an account for them. Users know exactly how much they are saving. The app encourages daily savings and allows people to be in full control of their money.  Over time, users can save the money they need for educational expenses, emergencies, and even retirement without worrying about where the money will come from.

Some other functions of the StacKz App include:
- A financial literacy curriculum created by Delaware State University professors and financial industry experts,
- The ability for users to make scheduled deposits into their StacKz account,
- The ability for users to charge themselves an ATM fee that gets saved in their StacKz account,
- And more.

"The mission of the StacKz App is too important not to push forward and seek funding," says Chief Marketing Officer, Kenya Singleton. "We want to help millions of people save millions of dollars together."

The StacKz App encourages community savings for the StacKz community as well individual savings for each of its users. People can subscribe to the StacKz App for as little as $2.99/month. For more information, visit https://StacKzApp.com/.

About StacKz, LLC – StacKz, LLC is a FinTech company dedicated to bringing financial technology to the Black community. Their goal is to help millions of people save millions of dollars together.

Contact
Media Relations
***@stackzapp.com
End
Email:***@stackzapp.com Email Verified
Tags:Finance
Industry:Technology
Location:Wilmington - Delaware - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 24, 2020
StacKz, LLC PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 24, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share