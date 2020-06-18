News By Tag
Composer Leonard Bopp's "Christopher Street Liberation Day 1970" to Premiere Sunday, June 28
New music honoring 50 Years of Pride featuring panel discussions with LGBTQ pioneers, community, and cultural leaders
To celebrate the anniversary, composer, conductor, and trumpet player Leonard Bopp has composed Christopher Street Liberation Day 1970, using the text from an archived GLF flyer as the libretto. The flyers were handed out prior to the historic first march. Leonard Bopp's Christopher Street Liberation Day 1970, written for countertenor and string trio, will have its premiere broadcast on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 3 PM EST. It features countertenor Luke Paulino, Jeff Pearson on violin, Jay Julio on viola, and David Newtown on cello. The project started at the invitation of Fr Graeme Napier, Rector at St. John's in the Village, in New York City's Greenwich Village. In June 2019, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, St. John's Revelation Gallery hosted an LGBTQ art exhibition, and Fr. Graeme invited the young composer to create a special piece for the opening night reception.
Mr. Bopp shares, "I knew I wanted the piece to be directly related to LGBT history, especially the history of the Stonewall Riots and the early GLF movement, which emerged in the West Village, where St. John's is located. I did some digging, both online and in archives, and found an image of a flyer for the inaugural Christopher Street Liberation Day in the digital catalogs of the ONE National LGBT Archives at the University of Southern California. The text immediately spoke to me - the history and struggle that led to the formation of the gay rights movement. Remembering and honoring those that stood up for equality in the past, as we profoundly still continue to deal with inequality today, will help us to maintain the change that has been created."
The program, whose music section is in the style of Philip Glass and Virgil Thomson will start off with newly recorded interviews featuring panel discussions with LGBTQ pioneers, community, and cultural leaders. The panel features Fr. Graeme, Leonard Bopp, George Capsis, Jim Fouratt, Eric Jacobson, Kambiz Shekdar, and Lisa E. Davis. The group will discuss the Gay Pride movement and its growth over the years as well as the working process for the young composer. Tickets, donations, and info are available at Musae: bit.ly/liberation-
About Leonard Bopp: Leonard Bopp is a conductor, composer, and trumpet player who works on solo and collaborative projects that span from the classical repertoire to contemporary music is the founder and conductor of the Blackbox Ensemble, a New York-based new music ensemble devoted to social engagement through contemporary music performance. A graduate of Williams College and Juilliard Pre-College, Leonard currently studies conducting with Kenneth Kiesler at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.
