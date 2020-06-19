News By Tag
Liberated Syndication (libsyn.com) Supports the Latin Podcast Awards
Libsyn is committed to grow the LatinX podcasters experience by investing in the LatinX community in the U.S. and around the world. Libsyn is providing t-shirts and scholarships to podcast content creators for the Latin Podcast Awards (LPA).
The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) competition is in its 4th edition, the only podcast awards in the world honoring the Ibero-American podcasts (Spanish and English). The LPA is based out of the United States of America and is the only Bilingual podcasting competition in the world.
Elsie Escobar, Libsyn's Community Manager said, "We are incredibly excited about the growth of Latinx podcasts but more importantly Spanish speaking podcasts in general. Spanish is the 2nd largest native language spoken in the world. The potential global growth of podcasts and listenership by supporting and amplifying Latinx voices and Spanish speaking podcasts is critical. Felix and the Latin Podcast Awards team's work reverberates the medium's power as space for all voices and are a force for the betterment of the whole of podcasting. It is an honor to support this year's awards and the recognition of the extraordinary talent of Latinx and Spanish-speaking podcasters."
About Libsyn:
A world leading podcast hosting network, holding a leadership position in the podcast space. Libsyn is the combination of Liberated and Syndication and has from the start stayed true to developing a platform where podcasters have the freedom they need to deliver the kind of podcast they want. Launched as the first podcast service provider founded by Dave Mansueto and Dave Chekan. Libsyn empowers brands and thought leaders to expand their influence with podcast hosting services that simplify workflows, transform content delivery and engage communities everywhere.
How will this be decided?
A panel of international judges, who are themselves podcast content producers, have been assembled to select winners . The judges are tasked with selecting the finalists and eventual winner of the coveted Latin Podcast Award of the Year 2020.
Podcasting is popular medium among Spanish speakers from the United States and around the world. The LPA is proud to welcome the latest LPA 2020 nominees from the United States, and Spain keeping it as one of the most popular international event.
The 2020 LPA nominees are vying for: category awards, country awards, an international award, a multinational award, an English (only), a Bilingual award, and the coveted "Latin Podcast Award of the Year 2020."
The winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the international award and multinational award, English (only) award, and the Latin Podcast Award of the Year award will receive a Trophy to display to the world.
Find us at https://latinpodcastawards.com
View the 2019 LPA Winner's Ceremony :
https://youtu.be/
