Consumer51 Launches Brand Identity and Website for World's First Adaptive Wheelchair SideKick™
By: Consumer51 LLC
The SideKick™ is a unique product created as a modular system to give wheelchair users independence and autonomy, whether at home or on the go. The customizable modules help provide solutions to increase mobility and individual control over daily activities by combining robotics, cameras, the unique turtle shell "backpack" technology with electronic charging units. SideKick™ is equipped with adjustable arms to hold everyday necessities, such as beverages, umbrellas and charging units for powering portable devices.
The new SideKick™ website, built on the WordPress platform, will showcase the team's adaptive biomedical design methodology. In addition to raising brand awareness, the new site will also serve as an information source for potential investors.
Dr. Tye Martin, SideKick™ R&D, is excited about the future of the SideKick™ technology as "it will revolutionize the daily livelihoods of wheelchair users [like him] by enabling a new level of independence."
On the occasion, Dr. Heather Canavan, SideKick™ Advisor, said, "Our team is committed to removing barriers in finding daily living solutions for those with adaptive needs. The new website will serve as an important destination for disseminating information about our mission to improve lives. We are happy to have partnered with Consumer51 for the branding and website development and benefited from their mature approach and execution ability for design and development."
Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51, said, "We are proud to be associated with SideKick™ and share our competencies in website design and development for a noble cause. The team at Consumer51 was excited to create the branding and website for this innovative product, especially one that aims to improve adaptive technology for an under-served segment. Working closely with Dr. Canavan and Dr. Martin, our team was able to create a visual identity and website that reflects their passion and thoughtful research. We're excited about the many possibilities this invention presents for people around the world and are honored to have played a role in bringing the idea to life."
The Consumer51 team collaborated closely with Dr. Tye Martin to design the logo, branding, and other communication tools for SideKick™.
About SideKick™
SideKick™ is deeply committed to inclusion and independence of anyone who uses a wheelchair for daily living, education, research, and employment. To that end, we feel SideKick™ will empower and enable anyone with a manual or motorized wheelchair to explore their own environment. To learn more about SideKick™, visit www.wheelchairsidekick.com.
About Consumer51
Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company offers a wide range of services including web design, web development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, inbound marketing, creative services and consulting to clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 50 brands. For more information about Consumer51, visit http://www.consumer51.com.
