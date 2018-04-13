News By Tag
3SS and Technicolor Connected Home support innovation: Com Hem Tv Hub now upgraded to Android P
By: Technicolor
The multiple award-winning service has now become one of the industry's first major operators to leapfrog from Android N directly to Android P, the latest version of Google's Android TV Operator Tier offering for service providers.
Com Hem TV Hub was the industry's first major hybrid Android TV Operator Tier deployment, starting in 2018 (https://3ss.tv/
"We congratulate Tele2 for its ongoing commitment to innovation, and to providing best-possible experiences to subscribers,"
"This development is also significant in that it demonstrates that Android TV is future-ready, and that live, deployed services can be upgraded to comply with ongoing Android version updates. This means that operators choosing to base their next-gen TV services on Android TV can be confident that they can offer their viewers all the very latest Android features throughout a service's lifecycle," Borchers added.
"Technicolor Connected Home is very excited about our partnership with Tele2. We are proud to be leading the implementation of new Android TV releases and features in the market. Android P introduces additional flexibility for service providers to create applications and customize UX/UI experiences for subscribers. We have integrated these capabilities in our STB portfolio, and this will allow operators to build new revenue-generating business models," said Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President for the Eurasia Customer Premises Equipment Business Unit at Technicolor.
The upgrade was carried out by an integrated team involving Com Hem, 3SS and Technicolor Connected Home, and was optimized through the modern principles of agile development, including SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework). SAFe is a customer-centric team-based product development framework which is designed to accelerate and optimize major projects. Simultaneous processes, a high level of collaboration and communication among all parties, with a shared, granular deliverables roadmap, ensure everyone is aware of inter-dependencies and all stay abreast of objectives' status.
Com Hem Group merged with Tele2 in November 2018.
About Technicolor Connected Home
TOMORROW'S CONNECTED HOME. TODAY
Technicolor partners with the world's leading Service Providers to help them embrace the complex technologies needed to deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences. Our Broadband solutions enable the fastest speeds, best-in-class coverage and embed the most innovative software to deliver multi-user gigabit services throughout the home. Our Video platforms allow for dynamic, branded user interfaces, popular applications, unique features and data analytics while ensuring the fastest time to market. With open innovation at the heart of everything we develop, we foster partnerships with a thriving ecosystem of innovative companies enabling our customers to bring an ever-growing number of value-added services to their subscribers. www.technicolor.com
Follow us: @TechnicolorConnectedHome on LinkedIN and @CHTechnicolor on Twitter.
About Screen Solutions (3SS)
For over a decade, 3SS has been delivering world-class software solutions to service providers and technology innovators to bring video to any screen. 3SS is an acknowledged leader in system integration, app development, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. 3SS designs and engineers bespoke front end and back end platforms for major operators and broadcasters worldwide to make customer experiences easier and more personal. 3SS' customers include major satellite, cable, IPTV, OTT and mobile TV operators, including Swisscom, Com Hem, Canal Digital, Proximus, TCC Uruguay, Altibox, Vodafone Kabel Deutschland, Stofa, Liberty Global (UPC, Unitymedia), SES, Eutelsat, and O2/Telefonica. Broadcast customers include ProSiebenSat.1, Joyn (ProSiebenSat.1/
For media information, please contact:
Cynthia Ritchie
+44 20 3514 2525
cynthia@whitetigercommunications.net
