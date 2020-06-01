News By Tag
Chard Snyder Recognized by WEX Health for Outstanding Achievement at WEX Momentum Awards Ceremony
Earns Sales Excellence Award for Innovative Growth Strategies
By: Ascensus, LLC
Chard Snyder was selected for the award because of its significant accomplishments in identifying new and innovative ways to drive growth, along with successful execution on unique and differentiated sales strategies, campaigns, and channel programs to enhance partnerships. The firm has been recognized by WEX Health in past years for innovation and service, most recently receiving the Solution Visionary Award in 2018.
"Identifying new and innovative ways to drive growth is key to succeeding in our industry," said Jeff Ackerson, Vice President, Partner Experience at WEX Health. "Chard Snyder takes calculated risks, focuses on new markets, and leverages relationships within their parent company's ecosystem that allow them to accelerate growth. They're an organization that continues to impress. They work to identify key ways to partner with organizations, and constantly challenge themselves to be better, do better, and create more opportunities."
"We are honored to receive recognition from WEX Health again this year," said Chard Snyder President Barb Yearout. "The Chard Snyder team works hard every day to provide personal and flexible benefit solutions to make life easier for our clients and plan participants."
"Our collaboration with best-in-class partners like WEX enables us to offer forward-thinking, easy-to-use solutions supported by smart technology and a dedicated personal team," concluded Yearout.
The Excellence Awards, established in 2008, are presented yearly and recognize WEX Health Partners that have achieved extraordinary notable accomplishments. Chard Snyder has been a WEX Health partner since 2005.
About Chard Snyder
As a national third-party administrator of employee benefit solutions, Chard Snyder serves 1,500 employers in 38 states across the U.S. Chard Snyder administers savings and spending accounts (FSA, HSA, HRA, commuter benefits), benefit continuation services (COBRA; retiree, direct and other billing) and FMLA leave, and provides plan document services. Founded in 1988 by Ken Chard and Joy Snyder, the company employs over 200 team members today. Chard Snyder is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ascensus and part of its Health & Benefits line of business. Visit chard-snyder.com (https://www.chard-
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/
