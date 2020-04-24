News By Tag
DFL Expands Team to Serve Growing Client Base for its Award-Winning Hydrothermal Spas
New Project Manager to manage the design phase of projects and then oversee on-site construction at sites throughout North America and Europe that contract with DFL for the build and installation of 5-star spa and wellness facilities
By: Design for Leisure
"Adding someone with Melanie's qualifications to our growing team means we have the people power required to serve all our clients' on-site needs – whether it's a build happening in NYC, in LA or any in between," said Matthew Williamson, COO of Design for Leisure. "DFL is also currently recruiting a Project Engineer and Office Manager for our U.S. office."
Williamson also noted that once 'shelter at home' orders are lifted in both of these cities, DFL will be back at multiple build sites in New York, including the new luxury Six Senses building designed by world-renowned architect Bjark Ingels with interiors by INC Group, and the Ingels-designed Gotham Plaza Residential in Harlem. In addition, DFL will be back in Los Angeles, overseeing the build of the hydrothermal features at the new Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.
DFL's explosive growth over the past few years has been fueled by a greater demand for the health and wellness benefits of hydrothermal circuits in the U.S. The company has experienced an increase interest from both large and small U.S. developers seeking to build new self-service wellness areas that guests can enjoy and use to improve their health or operators who want to extend – or even replace – some of their standard spa treatment rooms with self-service bathing circuits that give guests the freedom to explore and experience wellness benefits without a hands-on therapist.
