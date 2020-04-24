 
DFL Expands Team to Serve Growing Client Base for its Award-Winning Hydrothermal Spas

New Project Manager to manage the design phase of projects and then oversee on-site construction at sites throughout North America and Europe that contract with DFL for the build and installation of 5-star spa and wellness facilities
By: Design for Leisure
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - April 29, 2020 - PRLog -- Design for Leisure (DFL), specialists in the design and build of award-winning hydrothermal spa and wellness areas, is pleased to announce the expansion of its project management team to better serve its growing client base in the hospitality, multi-family, fitness/clubs and residential markets. Melanie Music joined the DFL team as Project Manager in April 2020 and will assist in managing the company's growing number of hydrothermal builds in the U.S. She brings two decades of construction industry experience to DFL, having worked with leading developers of single family, multi-family and commercial projects in and around the Austin, TX area.

"Adding someone with Melanie's qualifications to our growing team means we have the people power required to serve all our clients' on-site needs – whether it's a build happening in NYC, in LA or any in between," said Matthew Williamson, COO of Design for Leisure. "DFL is also currently recruiting a Project Engineer and Office Manager for our U.S. office."

Williamson also noted that once 'shelter at home' orders are lifted in both of these cities, DFL will be back at multiple build sites in New York, including the new luxury Six Senses building designed by world-renowned architect Bjark Ingels with interiors by INC Group, and the Ingels-designed Gotham Plaza Residential in Harlem. In addition, DFL will be back in Los Angeles, overseeing the build of the hydrothermal features at the new Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.

DFL's explosive growth over the past few years has been fueled by a greater demand for the health and wellness benefits of hydrothermal circuits in the U.S. The company has experienced an increase interest from both large and small U.S. developers seeking to build new self-service wellness areas that guests can enjoy and use to improve their health or operators who want to extend – or even replace – some of their standard spa treatment rooms with self-service bathing circuits that give guests the freedom to explore and experience wellness benefits without a hands-on therapist.

About Design for Leisure: Design for Leisure (http://www.designforleisure.com/) specializes in the design of award-winning hydrothermal spa and wellness environments. Headquartered in London and Austin, TX, the company has been creating high-end, turnkey wet spa areas for both luxury homes and professional wellness projects for almost three decades. Clients include well-known hospitality and spa brands, such as Disney, Canyon Ranch, Caesars Palace, Four Seasons and Six Senses, as well as well-known architect groups, including Foster and Partners, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, Bjark Ingels Group, Michael Graves and Thomas Heatherwick.

Design for Leisure Media Relations:
Cavanah Communications
Cassandra Cavanah, cassandra(at)cavanahcommunications(dot)com /+1 (818) 397-4630
Elizabeth Johnson, elizabeth(at)cavanahcommunications(dot)com /+1 (213) 713-4865

