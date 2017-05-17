News By Tag
US' First and Only Albariño Wine Festival Returns to Paso Robles June 16th-17th
Over 25 California winemakers come together to celebrate and share over 35 expressions of the versatile food- and summer-friendly Albariño grape
Presented by the Central Coast Albariño Summit, the unique event features over 25 top-notch California boutique winemakers pouring wines crafted from the Spanish varietal, which is rapidly becoming one of the most popular white wine grapes in the US because of its crisp versatility, aromatic qualities and food-friendliness.
Taking place at Paso Robles' Brecon Estate, Derby Estate and Broken Earth Winery across two days, the second annual Festival of Albariño includes a Grand Tasting, a starlight winemaker dinner, and a winemaker tasting seminar, featuring leading winemakers, viticulturalists and winery owners. The festival's flagship event is a walk around Grand Tasting with over 35 different Albarino pours - preceded by a 'Grand Picnic' – all on the stunning grounds of Broken Earth Winery. Proceeds benefit the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/
"Albariño truly is a grape to be celebrated, especially right here on the Central Coast where the combination of passionate boutique wine producers and our unique micro climates offer wine lovers a stunning range of wines crafted from this singular grape," said Damian Grindley of Central Coast Albariño Summit. "We are very pleased to follow on last year's sold-out festival with an even more extensive line-up, as more and more of our best artisan winemakers craft delicious wines from this exciting grape! Our festival offers the perfect opportunity for wine lovers to have fun while learning more about Albariño and enjoying some fantastic summer pours, all in a beautiful vineyard setting."
The schedule of events for the Festival of Albariño is as follows:
Starlight Winemaker Dinner Friday June 16th 6:00 PM - Brecon Estate
Taking place under the Majestic Oaks at Brecon Estate (2016 pdwr Winery of the Year), five local winemakers pair their Albariños with the fresh, local delectable creations of Chef Alex
Albariño Summit Winemaker Panel - Saturday June 17th 10:00AM at Derby Wine Estates
A tasting seminar featuring a panel of top viticulturists and winemakers who take a deep dive into Alabarino - from grape to glass – with tastings that showcase the breadth of styles the varietal has to offer. Featuring: Steve Vera, Viticulturist -Derby Wines, Scott Williams Viticulturalist l-Niven Family Wines (which has the largest plantings of Albarino in the US), Adam Lazarre -Lazarre Wines, Chris Cameron – Broken Earth Winery and moderated by Doug Wilder of pdwr (purely domestic wine report ).
Grand Picnic – Saturday, June 17th 1:00- 4:00 at Broken Earth Winery
Grand Picnic under shady trees with Award winning food truck, THE LOBOS TRUCK from LA, and live music from RICKY MONTIJO & THE MOJITOS offering Soul. Rock. Latin. Blues.
Albarino Grand Tasting - Saturday June 17th 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM at Broken Earth Winery
Over 25 passionate small producers, exclusively pouring California expressions of Albariño.
Tickets are limited and last year's festival sold out. For more information and/or to purchase tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/
Among the wineries scheduled to pour are:
Arroyo Robles Winery, Barr Estate Wines, Bodega de Edgar, Bodegas Paso Robles, Brecon Estate, Broken Earth Winery, Castoro Cellars, Clavo Cellars, Croma Vera, Cru Winery, Derby Wine Estates, Diablo Paso Wine, I. Brand & Family Wines, LaZarre Wines, Minnaisian-Young Vineyards, Monochrome Wines, Niner Wine Estates, Opolo Vineyards, Per Caso Cellars, Pierce Ranch Vineyards , Shale Oak Winery, Tangent, Tooth & Nail Winery, Verdad Wines, Vina Robles, Vino Vargas
About Central Coast Albariño Summit:
Founded in 2016 by Brecon Estate, the Central Coast Albariño Summit tapped into a huge interest in the Albarino varietal and is dedicated to celebrating and sharing California winemaker expressions of Albariño. The Summit holds the annual Festival of Albariño in Paso Robles, with proceeds benefiting the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo. For more information click here
Media Contacts:
Jennifer Kuyper AlbarinoSummit@
Michelle Kraker Marketing@Breconestate.com
Melanie Webber (mWEBB Communications)
