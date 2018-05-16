News By Tag
The Festival of Albariño Returns to Paso Robles for Third Year: June 15th-16th
US' only festival dedicated to California Albariño features over 25 winemakers and 35 expressions of the versatile and increasingly popular Albariño grape; tickets now on sale
Presented by the Central Coast Albariño Summit, this event features over 25 California boutique winemakers pouring wines crafted from the Spanish grape, which is becoming an increasingly popular white wine grape in the US because of its crisp versatility, aromatic qualities and food-friendliness.
"We are thrilled to be returning for a third year to celebrate this wonderful wine grape, and in a location that, in many ways, represents the roots of the development of Albariño on the Central Coast," said Damian Grindley of Central Coast Albariño Summit. "Not only is CaliPaso one of the most beautiful wineries in the area, it was also previously home to the visionary winemakers who planted the first major Albariño vineyard on the Central Coast. We are lucky to have some of these Albariño pioneers participating in the festival this year, pouring alongside what we consider to be some of the best interpretations of Albariño in California, if not the US."
The Festival of Albariño takes place at Paso Robles' CaliPaso Winery and Brecon Estate across two days, and includes a Grand Tasting, an Albariño release party, and a winemaker tasting seminar featuring winemakers renowned for their Albariños, including Alan Kinne of CaliPaso and Damian Grindley of Brecon Estate, and is moderated by Stew McLennan, who is the host of The Garagiste Show on Krush 92.5, the winemaker at Golden Triangle Wines and co-founder of The Garagiste Festival. The festival's flagship event is a walk around Grand Tasting with over 35 different Albariño pours, all on the spectacular grounds of CaliPaso Winery. Proceeds benefit local charities of San Luis Obispo county. Tickets for the festival are now on sale: click here (https://www.eventbrite.com/
"There is simply nowhere else in the world where wine lovers can experience this many hand-crafted California Albariños all in one location, which is why we sell out every year," continued Grindley. "The interest in (and love for!) this grape continues to grow among winemakers and wine lovers alike, and we are proud that our festival continues to shine a spotlight on the many facets of this remarkable grape."
The schedule of events for the Festival of Albariño is as follows:
Friday, June 15, 5:30 – 7:30pm: Sunset Albariño Release Party at Brecon Estate
Brecon Estate (2016 PDWR Winery of the Year) releases its 2017 "True Acacia Head" Albariño. Music, nibbles, and tastings of this much-anticipated release, which is subtly aged in acacia barrels, versus traditional oak.
Saturday, June 16, 3:00 – 4:00 pm: Albariño Tasting Seminar at Cali Paso Winery
Expert panel takes attendees on a deeper dive into the history of the Albariño grape, its versatility, why winemakers love it and why it is a perfect food match. From grape to glass, winemakers (including Damian Grindley of Brecon Estate and Alan Kinne of CaliPaso) offer samplings that demonstrate the breadth of styles Albariño has to offer in a fun and educational sit-down tasting. Please take note: this event sold out early in 2016 & 2017.
Saturday, June 16, 4:30 – 6:30pm Grand Tasting Walk Around at CaliPaso Winery
Over 35 expressions of Albariño from high quality, micro-production winemakers who are passionate about the grape, including many who are new to the festival -- all in a gorgeous venue, nestled in the hills and vineyards of Paso Robles.
Tickets are limited and last year's festival sold out. For more information and/or to purchase tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Among the wineries scheduled to pour are:
Barr Estate Wines, Bodega de Edgar, Bodegas Paso Robles, Brecon Estate, Broken Earth Winery, CaliPaso Winery, Clavo Cellars, Diablo Paso Wine, Kaleidos, Metrick Wines, LaZarre Wines, Monochrome Wines, Opolo Vineyards, Pear Valley, Tangent, Tooth & Nail Winery, Vina Robles, Vino Vargas.
About Central Coast Albariño Summit:
Founded in 2016 by Brecon Estate, the Central Coast Albariño Summit tapped into a huge interest in the Albariño varietal and is dedicated to celebrating and sharing California winemaker expressions of Albariño. The Summit holds the annual Festival of Albariño in Paso Robles, with proceeds benefitting local charities of San Luis Obispo county.
Media Contacts:
Jennifer Kuyper, AlbariñoSummit@
Michelle Kraker, Michelle@BrokenEarthWinery.com
Melanie Webber (mWEBB Communications)
