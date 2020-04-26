News By Tag
Outbox Tek Founder Eduardo de Posada Offers Cost Effective Energy Efficiency Solutions
By: Outbox Tek
"I'm a technology guy no matter what the purpose, and in every field," he said. "When you combine outstanding technology with a popular concept like energy efficiency, you have really created a great business."
"To do things efficiently we must define what the root of the problem is and then come up with an optimized solution for it. Our goal at Outbox Tek is to utilize technology and processes to detect inefficiencies in energy usage. Ultimately, we are committed to helping our clients save a lot of money by eliminating these inefficiencies."
With its technology, Outbox Tek offers efficient ways to consume energy. Their Home Management System is built to take advantage of the time of use rates and it automatically helps people change their consumption patterns. By adapting to changes in energy usage needs, their system creates solutions that can save the consumer money and increase the retailer's profits.
"Our Home Management System works with comfort parameters defined by the client to reduce the energy consumption during energy peak hours. It also shifts as much energy consumption as possible to off-peak times," Posada said. "This provides tremendous value for both the consumer and the energy retailer. The consumer can enjoy a drastically reduced energy bill and the retailer can sell more energy at the lowest price with the biggest margin."
"Most smart thermostats won't produce more than 10% to 12% in energy savings, but our home management system can create 30% or more in savings. Without a doubt, we offer the best, fastest and cheapest way to reduce energy cost in the market today."
Outbox Tek provides other energy efficiency solutions including Limited Energy Audits, Load Control, Submetering, Photvoltaic Systems (PVS), PVS Inspections and PVS Cleaning.
"Limited Energy Audits and other services that we offer are very important," Posada said. "We can identify bad equipment in your home or business that could be wasting energy and costing you money." We must take you through certain steps to identify your problems, but if you do what we recommend, you will save money. With our processes, we can literally calculate your savings potential."
"At the end of the day, anyone who uses electrical energy can greatly benefit from utilizing our services. Electricity is an important part of everyone's budget and that is why we are constantly focused on discovering the cheapest ways to use it. We're not creating new technology: we are really developing a new concept to help people use energy more efficiently."
For more information about Outbox Tek, please visit their website https://outboxtek.com/
