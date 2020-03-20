News By Tag
Local Houston MedTech Company Begins Making Hand Sanitizer
Forward Science, a local Houston MedTech company, begins making hand sanitizer to support local Texas hospital demand.
By: Forward Science
Forward Science typically manufactures medical and pharmaceutical products focused on oral healthcare in their facility in Stafford, Texas. In response to the shortage of hand sanitizer in hospitals, the Forward Science team pivoted and began creating batches of hand sanitizer upon request from local hospitals. Houston is home to the largest medical center in the United States, many of which are current customers of Forward Science already. This shortage of supplies could be detrimental to the health and safety of many doctors and patients. Forward Science knew utilizing their FDA regulated facility to create hand sanitizer was a necessity in assisting numerous local healthcare professionals and patients.
"When we heard that there was a shortage of hand sanitizer across the nation, we knew we needed to step up and help. Not just Texans, but the world counts on our city to provide elite medical care. We quickly paused manufacturing on our typical products and focused heavily on meeting this need," said Forward Science's President, Brian Pikkula, PhD. "We know other companies have also stepped up to fill this void, but we operate out of an FDA registered facility which ensures that our hand sanitizer will have excellent quality and provide the best standard of care."
Forward Science's founders developed this company to provide stable jobs and quality products to their community in Texas. Since Forward Science's inception in 2012, the company has been able to expand into a national brand, but keeps the focus on caring for their Houston community top of mind. "This is an uncertain time for everyone—hospitals are in desperate need of materials and small businesses are searching for ways to keep business open and their staff members employed," said Forward Science's Chief Executive Officer, Robert J. Whitman. "By utilizing our FDA regulated facility in Stafford, Texas to create hand sanitizer, we have been able to combat both of those issues. We've created a quality product for our frontline healthcare workers and allowed our staff to remain both productive and employed. We've always valued the support our community in Houston, and Texas as a whole, has provided us. This is our chance to return the favor to them."
Forward Science is a privately held MedTech company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award-winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to visualize abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued to focus on moving science forward in the oral healthcare industry by launching advanced diagnostic testing products (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) along with treatment options (SalivaMAX and Orapeutic).
To learn more about any of Forward Science's products, please visit www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.
