LEAP Hosts Silver Anniversary Toy Drive with Special Guests Councilmember White and NFL Great Momah

It was a Silver Anniversary celebration for LEAP Foundation DC as the organization hosted its annual Toy Drive on Dec. 21, 2019. In collaboration with the Latino Student Fund, LEAP supporters adopted two families who received a Christmas to remember.
By: LEAP Foundation DC
 
 
Merry Christmas from LEAP Foundation DC.
Merry Christmas from LEAP Foundation DC.
 
WASHINGTON - Dec. 23, 2019 - PRLog -- There is nothing quite like the holiday season to warm the spirit and lift up others. LEAP Foundation DC recently hosted its Silver Anniversary Toy Drive, which aims to provide gifts to those who may not be able to experience the joys of Christmas. Held Dec. 21, 2019, LEAP welcomed two adopted families from the Latino Student Fund, who not only received the generous donations of LEAP supporters, but enjoyed a festive holiday party with attendees.

President and CEO Dr. Clayton Lawrence recognizes that there is exponential power in collaborating with organizations who are on a similar mission, in this case to serve the underserved in the community. LEAP does so by providing educational and training opportunities to meet the aspirations of the underserved citizens of the District of Columbia and surrounding communities, while the Latino Student Fund addresses disparities in access to education for Hispanic students in the area. Together, the organizations are able expand their outreach and maximize their efforts.

"It has been a pleasure to create a partnership with Latino Student Fund president and CEO Maria Fernanda Borja, who has been ensuring that a strong academic foundation is created for underserved students of Hispanic descent," Dr. Lawrence said. "While we have been hosting our annual toy drive since the organization's inception, for the past several years, adopting Latino Student Fund families has been a way for us to strengthen our missions even more. It brings us great joy to be able to provide a Christmas like no other for these hard-working families and their children."

For the third time, Robert C. White, Jr., At-Large Councilmember of the District of Columbia, represented the city at the Toy Drive. White remains committed to making the community a better place for youth and families and his involvement with LEAP has served as a testament to his commitment to young people and the underprivileged.

The Foundation also welcomed special guest NFL player Ifeanyi "Mo" Momah, who autographed footballs for each of the young men in attendance. The pro football player also attended the Foundation's anticipatory tree trimming ceremony a week before, where he spoke to LEAP scholars about the importance of academics and encouraged them to continue on the path to reach their goals.

"Having both Mo and Councilmember Robert White graciously accept our invitation to attend such a special affair truly demonstrates their commitment to today's youth and also the underserved members of our city," Dr. Lawrence said. "It is important for the young scholars who participate in LEAP's programming to witness the success of these incredible African American male figures, who provide encouragement and inspiration. I know their words and actions will not be forgotten."

ABOUT LEAP LLC AND LEAP FOUNDATION DC

Driven by a mentality of servant leadership, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, has been providing superior quality healthcare for active duty, veteran and civilian patients since 2007. Dr. Clayton Lawrence, a decorated and respected veteran of the United States Army, saw the need for a company that would operate with a new philosophy to bring forth excellence in the healthcare industry. Staffing medical facilities across the country with physicians, health educators, medical examiners and more, LEAP has been recognized with several awards of excellence and is certified by the Small Business Administration. Winning the Washington Business Journal Minority Business Leader Award for 2014 was just the beginning of much-deserved recognition for positive changes in the District of Columbia and across the nation. Dr. Lawrence and LEAP, LLC, were selected as the 2015 Washington, D.C., Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year. In 2016, Dr. Lawrence was honored when he was entered into The Congressional Record for his work in business and civic leadership throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region and abroad. Later that year, he received a White House Letter of Commendation from President Barack Obama for his work with LEAP, LLC.  LEAP, LLC's nonprofit partner organization, LEAP Foundation DC, has been building bridges between hope and achievement in the District of Columbia and the surrounding communities since 2009. The group works to address the unmet social and health needs of the area's people and, among other accolades, was recognized in 2014 with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Award. For more information, visit https://www.leap4staffing.com or https://www.leapfoundationdc.org.

