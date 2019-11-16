News By Tag
Joining the Fight Against Cancer
By: LEAP Foundation DC
Dr. Clayton Lawrence, founder, president and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, understands these statistics all too well. His father passed away from prostate cancer a few years ago and since that time, he has served as an advocate for organizations working hard to find a cure for this and other types of cancer.
"As an African American male who is in the medical profession, I know the statistics and I understand the importance of early detection, but many do not," Dr. Lawrence said. "Unfortunately, those who aren't knowledgeable about the disease, don't visit their doctors regularly and don't complete their regular screenings often receive a diagnosis when little can be done. I want to help change that."
As part of his efforts to raise awareness, the endurance athlete will take part in the American Association for Cancer Research Philadelphia Marathon this Sunday, November 24, 2019, which raises funds for and informs the public about an organization that "brings together the greatest minds in cancer science to defeat ALL types of cancer (https://www.philadelphiamarathon.com/
This will mark the 20th marathon for Dr. Lawrence this year, with many serving as ways to fundraise on behalf of organizations that focus on community health and disease prevention.
"I am serious about my own health and running has been a way to keep myself in top shape, while also serving as a positive example for LEAP's youth mentees who often have limited resources," Dr. Lawrence said. "My purpose is to help young African American males recognize the importance of regular exercise, eating properly, becoming knowledgeable about the risk of various diseases and family history, and to understand that they are in control of their ability to lead healthy, productive lives."
An incredible 88 cents from every dollar raised for the marathon will go toward supporting lifesaving cancer research. Should you wish to make a donation to the fundraising page of Dr. Lawrence, please visit https://runsignup.com/
ABOUT LEAP LLC AND LEAP FOUNDATION DC
Driven by a mentality of servant leadership, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, has been providing superior quality healthcare for active duty, veteran and civilian patients since 2007. Dr. Clayton Lawrence, a decorated and respected veteran of the United States Army, saw the need for a company that would operate with a new philosophy to bring forth excellence in the healthcare industry. Staffing medical facilities across the country with physicians, health educators, medical examiners and more, LEAP has been recognized with several awards of excellence and is certified by the Small Business Administration. Winning the Washington Business Journal Minority Business Leader Award for 2014 was just the beginning of much-deserved recognition for positive changes in the District of Columbia and across the nation. Dr. Lawrence and LEAP, LLC, were selected as the 2015 Washington, D.C., Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year. In 2016, Dr. Lawrence was honored when he was entered into The Congressional Record for his work in business and civic leadership throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region and abroad. Later that year, he received a White House Letter of Commendation from President Barack Obama for his work with LEAP, LLC. LEAP, LLC's nonprofit partner organization, LEAP Foundation DC, has been building bridges between hope and achievement in the District of Columbia and the surrounding communities since 2009. The group works to address the unmet social and health needs of the area's people and, among other accolades, was recognized in 2014 with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Award. For more information, visit https://www.leap4staffing.com or https://www.leapfoundationdc.org.
Dr. Clayton Lawrence
clawrence@leapfoundationdc.org
202-349-4089
