News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NFL Player Inspires LEAP Foundation DC Youth to Greatness
It was an honor to have NFL player Ifeanyi "Mo" Momah as an honored guest at LEAP Foundation DC's tree trimming ceremony. Mo instilled inspiration to LEAP students while helping the organization prepare for the upcoming annual Toy Drive.
By: LEAP Foundation DC
"My favorite experience every year is to put up the Christmas tree with parents and students of LEAP Foundation DC," said Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO. "Having Mo in attendance to provide encouragement to our young men, and his example in excelling in academics while pursuing a career in professional sports will be treasured forever."
It was a chance meeting that brought Dr. Lawrence and Momah together, but the duo was immediately able to connect over their similarities, and experiences in philanthropy and youth mentorship.
The parents of Dr. Lawrence immigrated from Trinidad, while Momah's came to the United States from Nigeria. The two share the same hometown, a commitment to supporting today's disadvantaged youth and a desire to give back.
Currently a free agent, Momah played college football at Boston College before being signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and most recently playing tight end for the Arizona Cardinals.
"I was immediately intrigued by Mo's enthusiasm for athleticism and how he has used his position as a pro athlete to reach youth," Dr. Lawrence said. "His own commitment to giving back to the community led me to extend an invitation to get to know our organization a bit better and spend some time with our youth mentees. He generously agreed to come to meet and talk with the students. It was an unforgettable experience for our students."
The decorating of the tree, led by Deborah Greene and Patrick Akers, both parent representatives of the LEAP Foundation DC Advisory Committee, is a tradition that allows supporters and students to come together in festive anticipation of the organization's Toy Drive, this year in its 11th year. The annual affair allows the Foundation's generous supporters to offer gifts to children and families who otherwise would not experience Christmas.
"This is our favorite time of year at LEAP Foundation DC," Dr. Lawrence said. "The Toy Drive is an incredible way to continue our mission to provide for our community. We were honored to have Mo join us in our kick-off celebration."
###
ABOUT LEAP LLC AND LEAP FOUNDATION DC
Driven by a mentality of servant leadership, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, has been providing superior quality healthcare for active duty, veteran and civilian patients since 2007. Dr. Clayton Lawrence, a decorated and respected veteran of the United States Army, saw the need for a company that would operate with a new philosophy to bring forth excellence in the healthcare industry. Staffing medical facilities across the country with physicians, health educators, medical examiners and more, LEAP has been recognized with several awards of excellence and is certified by the Small Business Administration. Winning the Washington Business Journal Minority Business Leader Award for 2014 was just the beginning of much-deserved recognition for positive changes in the District of Columbia and across the nation. Dr. Lawrence and LEAP, LLC, were selected as the 2015 Washington, D.C., Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year. In 2016, Dr. Lawrence was honored when he was entered into The Congressional Record for his work in business and civic leadership throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region and abroad. Later that year, he received a White House Letter of Commendation from President Barack Obama for his work with LEAP, LLC. LEAP, LLC's nonprofit partner organization, LEAP Foundation DC, has been building bridges between hope and achievement in the District of Columbia and the surrounding communities since 2009. The group works to address the unmet social and health needs of the area's people and, among other accolades, was recognized in 2014 with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Award. For more information, visit https://www.leap4staffing.com or https://www.leapfoundationdc.org.
Contact
Dr. Clayton Lawrence
***@leapfoundationdc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse