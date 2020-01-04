News By Tag
The 8th A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand Presents Mind, Body, Business and Spirit Conference
Tina Lifford, Playwright, Author and Star of Oprah Winfrey Network's Queen Sugar to Deliver Opening Keynote
By: Nicole Maxey of MaxeymizePR
The event will recognize 2020 Maven Award recipients Betty Francisco, General Counsel, Compass Working Capital, Founder, Reimagine Play and Co-Founder, Amplify Latinx, and Kaidi Grant, Principal Owner of Afrikai, LLC, and Chief Curator of Black Market Dudley. "This event is always a great way to kick-off the New Year, convene with old and new friends, experience growth, wellness, happiness and joy," said Anna Foster, A Maven's World CEO and Founder.
"I am excited to usher in 2020 with women from all walks of life - women professionals, entrepreneurs, married, single, some with children and some without from different races and backgrounds. The A Maven's World conference speaks to the whole person, the whole woman, personally, professionally, enabling, empowering and inspiring all who attend," said Foster. "Our A Maven's World conference solidifies our goal to be serious about our Mind, Body, Business and Spirit Wellness.
The A Maven's World conference includes an Opening Keynote by actress Tina Lifford, from the Oprah Winfrey Network hit show Queen Sugar. According to the Tina Lifford website, Lifford is best known for her leading role as single mother Joan Mosley in the critically acclaimed Fox comedy-drama series, South Central, and her recurring role as Renee Trussell in the NBC drama series, Parenthood. She is CEO of The Inner Fitness Project, a personal development network committed to making the practices and benefits of Inner Fitness. Her new book, The Little Book of BIG LIES is out now. Lifford said, "I want to use my experiences to help women develop confidence and inner fitness to weather the challenges they'll face on what can be a long road to success. This conference is a great opportunity to help elevate women to their highest potential." The Lunch Keynote speaker is Scarlet Soriano, MD, Integrative Medicine Physician, Health and Wellness Consultant. The VIP workshop entitled, Conversations with Claire will be presented by Claire Sulmers, Founder of Fashion Bomb Daily.
Conference sponsors include: Gilead Sciences, Vertex, Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, HERSELF360, Shoffner & Associates, Massachusetts Health Connector, Massport, National Black MBA Association, Boston Chapter, Notyarc Management Group, Studio 24 Graphix and Printing, Sodexo, Tafari Wraps, Year Up and EMJ Financial Services.
Tickets range from $100 - $150 and may be purchased on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/
A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand provides business and coaching services to entrepreneurs, small business and organizations.
