The 8th A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand Presents Mind, Body, Business and Spirit Conference

-- On Saturday, January 4, 2020,will host, the 8th annual Women's Brunch and Conference, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Lombardo's, 6 Billings Street, Randolph, MA. Thisconference brings together some of the most influential women entrepreneurs and professionals in business. Attendees will connect with other business owners, acquire valuable skills, and learn information useful for business and personal growth. More than 40 exhibitors, offering a range of products and services meaningful to women, will connect with new customers.The event will recognize 2020Award recipients, General Counsel, Compass Working Capital, Founder, Reimagine Play and Co-Founder, Amplify Latinx, and, Principal Owner of Afrikai, LLC, and Chief Curator of Black Market Dudley. "This event is always a great way to kick-off the New Year, convene with old and new friends, experience growth, wellness, happiness and joy," saidCEO and Founder."I am excited to usher in 2020 with women from all walks of life - women professionals, entrepreneurs, married, single, some with children and some without from different races and backgrounds. Theconference speaks to the whole person, the whole woman, personally, professionally, enabling, empowering and inspiring all who attend," said. "Ourconference solidifies our goal to be serious about our Mind, Body, Business and Spirit Wellness.Theconference includes an Opening Keynote by actress, from the Oprah Winfrey Network hit showAccording to thewebsiteis best known for her leading role as single mother Joan Mosley in the critically acclaimed Fox comedy-drama series,, and her recurring role as Renee Trussell in the NBC drama series,. She is CEO of, a personal development network committed to making the practices and benefits of. Her new book,Lifford said, "I want to use my experiences to help women develop confidence and inner fitness to weather the challenges they'll face on what can be a long road to success. This conference is a great opportunity to help elevate women to their highest potential." The Lunch Keynote speaker is, MD, Integrative Medicine Physician, Health and Wellness Consultant. The VIP workshop entitled,will be presented by, Founder of Fashion Bomb Daily.Conference sponsors include: Gilead Sciences, Vertex, Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, HERSELF360, Shoffner & Associates, Massachusetts Health Connector, Massport, National Black MBA Association, Boston Chapter, Notyarc Management Group, Studio 24 Graphix and Printing, Sodexo, Tafari Wraps, Year Up and EMJ Financial Services.Tickets range from $100 - $150 and may be purchased on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/8th-annual- womens-brunch- and-conference- boston-tickets- 59827627043 . For speaker profiles, general information, vendor or sponsorship opportunities, email info@amavensworld.com and visit https://amwwomensconference.com/ provides business and coaching services to entrepreneurs, small business and organizations.